BOYS TENNIS: Titans sweep Jackets to open season

Lewis Central boys tennis opened the season with a 9-0 sweep over Thomas Jefferson at home on Monday.

Thomas Jefferson only had five players available and had to forfeit two of the matches.

“It was nice to play somebody different,” L.C. head coach Chris Hanafan said. “With not a ton of practice, we lost a couple practices due to weather. We kind of saw what we need to work on.”

Lewis Central sophomore Christian Jensen earned an 8-1 win over Thomas Jefferson sophomore Ryan Smith at No. 1 singles. Lewis Central junior Payton Fort won 8-3 over Thomas Jefferson sophomore Derek Runions at No. 2 singles.

L.C. junior Colby Souther earned an 8-3 win over T.J. junior Jace Mundt at No. 3 singles, and Titan’s junior Drew White won 8-0 over Jacket junior Gavin Belt at No. 4.

Lewis Central senior Preston Kathol won 8-1 over Thomas Jefferson sophomore James Collins at No. 5.

Jensen and Souther teamed up for an 8-2 win over Smith and Mundt at No. 1 doubles, Fort and Kathol won 8-3 over Runions and Belt at No. 2 doubles.

Hanafan said he was excited too about how much better the team has gotten since the beginning of last year.

“Probably just the growth we’ve seen from last year’s team to this year’s team,” Hanafan said about what he was more impressed by. “A lot of the same guys. I think their knowledge of the game has got a little better and their overall games.”

Hanafan also wanted to give credit to assistant coach Ross Jensen, who joined this year.