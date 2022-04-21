BOYS TENNIS: Titans sweep triangular

Lewis Central boys tennis defeated St. Albert and Red Oak in a home triangular on Thursday. L.C. defeated St. Albert 6-3 and swept Red Oak 9-0.

The pair of wins improve the Titan's record to 6-0 on the season.

Against St. Albert, Lewis Central's Colby Souther won 8-3 at No. 3 singles, Drew White won 8-2 at No. 4, Preston Kathol won 8-1 at No. 5 and Broedy Johnson won 8-2 at No. 6.

Payton Fort and Kathol won 8-0 at No. 2 doubles and White and Johnson won 8-1 at No. 3 doubles.

St. Albert's Carter White picked up an 8-6 win at No. 1 singles, Dan McGrath won 8-3 at No. 2 singles and White and Cole Pekny won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles.

Against Red Oak, Christian Jensen won 8-0 at No. 1 singles for Lewis Central, Fort won 8-4 at No. 2, Souther won 8-6 at No. 3, White won 8-4 at No. 4, Kathol won 8-2 at No. 5 and Johnson won 8-2 at No. 6.

Jensen and Souther teamed for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles, Fort and Kathol won 8-2 at No. 2 and White and Johnson won 8-0 at No. 3.

St. Albert also defeated Red Oak, winning 8-1.

White won 8-0 at No. 1 singles, McGrath won 8-3 at No. 2, Pekny won 8-1 at No. 33, William Tallman won 8-6 at No. 4 and Reese Pekny won 8-4 at No. 5.

White and McGrath won 8-1 at No. 1, Cole Pekny and Tallman won 8-2 at No. 2 and Reese Pekny and Mason Myers won 8-6 at No. 3.

Lewis Central is in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday at Glenwood.

St. Albert plays next at 4 p.m. on Friday at Harlan.