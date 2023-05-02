Lewis Central edged Glenwood by one point for the team title at Monday’s Hawkeye-10 boys tennis conference tournament in Shenandoah.

The Titans were led by No. 1 singles champion, Christian Jensen. The LC junior, the second seed in the bracket, earned an 8-4 victory over Glenwood senior Ben Bratten in the quarterfinals. Batten would go on to finish fifth, while Jensen swept Red Oak junior Max DeVries and defeated Denison-Schleswig’s Carson Seuntjens 8-4 in the No. 1 singles final.

The Rams earned titles in No. 1 and 2 doubles. Senior Tyler Harger and junior Kayden Anderson defeated Atlantic (Johnson/Rosenbaum) and Denison-Schleswig (Curnyn/Hipnar) to reach the final in No. 1 doubles.

On the other side of the bracket, Lewis Central seniors Drew White and Broedy Johnson defeated Clarinda (Miller/Cox) and St. Albert (Cole Pekny/Noah Narmi) to take on Harger and Anderson.

Glenwood cruised to an 8-3 victory to win No. 1 doubles.

In No. 2 doubles, sophomore Will Getter and junior Liam Hays defeated Shenandoah (Morelock/Brunk), St. Albert (Daley/Tallman) and Kuemper Catholic (Reincke/Lu) to earn first place. Lewis Central senior Colby Souther and junior Bryson Jensen defeated the Falcons duo to earn third place.

Lewis Central senior Payton Fort defeated Seth Zwickel (Shenandoah) and Brody Taylor (Glenwood) on the way to the final, where he fell 8-6 to Kuemper Catholic sophomore Mason Reicks. Taylor defeated Kinnikc Juhl (Atlantic) to earn third.