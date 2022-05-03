BOYS TENNIS: White, Johnson place third; H-10 boys tennis tournament

Lewis Central juniors Drew White and Broedy Johnson placed third in No. 2 doubles at the Hawkeye-10 tournament on Monday in Red Oak after going 2-1.

White and Johnson earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament and received a bye to the second round, where they faced St. Albert seniors Reese Pekny and Mason Myers. WHite and Johnson won the match 8-3 to advance to the semifinals but fell to the eventual championship duo from Shenandoah.

But, Lewis Central rebounded to defeat Glenwood freshman Will Getter and sophomore Kayden Anderson in the third-place match, 8-6.

Anderson and Getter finished in fourth place. They won one match, when they defeated the pair from Creston, 8-1, in the quarterfinals.

Pekny and Myers finished in seventh place. They open the tournament with an 8-1 victory over Harlan, and ended the day with an 8-4 win over the team from Creston.

Paul Schlachter and Dylan Gray from Shenandoah won the championship in No. 2 doubles.

Glenwood junior Tyler Harger and senior Carter Kirsch placed fourth in No. 1 doubles after defeating the team from Harlan 8-1 in the quarterfinals before dropping their final two matches.

Lewis Central junior Payton Fort and senior Preston Kathol finished in sixth place at No. 1 doubles. They started the tournament by defeating St. Albert sophomore Cole Pekny and junior William Tallman 8-1.

Fort and Kathol fell in the quarterfinals to the runner-up team from Shenandoah but bounced back to win two in the consolation bracket. They defeated the team from Creston 8-0 and the duo from Red Oak 8-2. L.C. ended the No. 1 tournament by losing in the fifth-place match 8-6.

Tallman and Cole Pekny lost their first two matches.