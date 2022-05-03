BOYS TENNIS: White takes second in H-10 tournament

St. Albert senior Carter White finished runner-up in the No. 1 singles bracket of the Hawkeye 10 tennis tournament in Red Oak on Tuesday. He went 2-1 on the day.

In his first match, White defeated Lewis Central sophomore Christian Jensen 8-6 before defeating Shenandoah sophomore Andrew Lawrence 8-4 in the semifinals. He lost in the championship match to Denison-Schleswig senior Colin Reis.

Jensen finished in sixth place. He opened the day with an 8-1 win over Atlantic senior Hunter Weppler before losing to White in the quarterfinals. He rebounded to defeat Creston sophomore Conner Willey 8-2 and Glenwood junior Ben Batter 8-6 before falling to Carroll Kuemper senior Sam Janssen in the fifth-place match.

Batten started the day with an 8-0 sweep over Harlan junior Edgar Mena before losing his next two matches.

Lewis Central junior Colby Souther placed third in the No. 2 singles bracket. He started his day with an 8-2 win over Creston sophomore Braeton Rinner in the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion, Denison-Schleswig senior Harrison Dahm in the semis.

He rebounded to defeat St. Albert senior Daniel McGrath in the third-place match.

McGrath started his day with an 8-1 victory over Atlantic sophomore Nolan Waters before falling to eventual runner-up Clarinda senior Lance Regehr in the semis.

Glenwood sophomore Brody Taylor placed fifth in the No. 2 bracket. He defeated Shenandoah freshman Drew Morelock 8-1 in the opening round before losing to Dahm in the quarts.

He responded with an 8-3 win over Kuemper sophomore Jake Hausman in the opening round of the consolation bracket. He defeated Rinner in his next match before beating Waters 8-4 in the fifth-place match.

After Monday's doubles tournament, Lewis Central placed third, Glenwood finished in fifth place and St. Albert took sixth place as a team.

Denison-Schleswig defended its conference crown after winning the No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles tournaments as well as placing second in the No. 2 doubles.