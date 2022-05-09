BOYS TENNIS: White, Wailes and James headed to state

St. Albert senior Carter White qualified for the boys' tennis individual state tournament after finishing in second place at the Class 1A Denison-Schleswig District Tournament.

White came into the bracket as the No. 1 seed and went 3-1 in the tournament to earn his spot at state.

"It's very exciting," White said. "Coming up short last year I obviously was motivated to get back to that game and win it this year. I'm really happy I was able to do it."

This is White's first trip to state after losing in the semifinals last season.

Co-head coach Cory Lear said he is happy to see White accomplish this goal.

"It is very exciting for the team, for us coaches and for Carter as well," he said. "It's a milestone he's been trying to follow his entire high school career and he's finally reached it."

He started the day with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep over Saydel senior Camden Stone in the first round. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Sioux City Heelan junior Jason Breen 6-0, 6-2.

In the semifinals, he defeated the No. 4 seed, Atlantic junior Clevi Johnson, 6-1, 6-1.

"Early on I was just trying to get a feel for everything," White said. "I knew it was going to be a long day. I tried to keep everything in play and not go for winners as much which is usually my game. Towards the later rounds I got more comfortable with my strokes, hitting them deeper. ... Overall it was a really good day for me. I'm happy with how I played."

He ended the day by falling to the No. 2 seed. Atlantic senior Ethan Sturm, in the championship match, 6-4, 6-4.

White will compete in the Class 1A singles state tournament on May 24-25 at Byrnes Park in Waterloo.

"The first goal is to win the first game and not go 0-2," White said about his goals. "And then, get there for the second day and try to do some damage and hopefully place in the top half."

The district tournament marked the end of the season for the rest of the Falcons.

"I thought it was a tremendous season," Lear said. "... We didn't know what we were getting ourselves into coming into the season with our boys. ...We had some open spots available and overall we thought it was a great season. We did great as a boys team."

St. Albert finished in fourth place as a team, one spot shy of qualifying for team pre-substate.

St. Albert senior Mason Myers lost in the first round of the singles tournament by the No. 3 seed, Denison-Schleswig sophomore Braden Curnyn, 6-0, 6-2.

St. Albert junior William Tallman and senior Reese Pekny won their first match of the doubles tournament, defeating Saydel junior Aiden Reeves and senior Jake Jennings, 6-0, 6-0. They lost in the quarterfinals to the No. 2 seed, Carroll Kuemper senior Sam Janssen and senior Jared Hausman.

St. Albert senior Daniel McGrath and sophomore Cole Pekny lost their opening match to the No. 4 seed, Carroll Kuemper's Josh Langel and Hans Kraus, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central competed in the Class 2A District at Ankeny Centennial.

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Chris Wailes and junior Ty James finished second in the doubles tournament to qualify for state.

L.C. placed second in the team standings to earn a spot in the team pre-substate competition.

"I'm really happy with the kids today," Lewis Central head coach Chris Hanafan said. "Everybody contributed and was huge in the team point process. We had three semifinalists and it would have been nice for them to win to give themselves a shot at the state tournament but our kids have been really team oriented and they're more concerned with the team points than anything else."

Thomas Jefferson saw its season come to an end after running into some tough competition at the start of the day.

Wailes and James entered the doubles tournament as the No. 1 seed and earned a bye to the quarterfinals. They started the day with a 7-6 (3), 6-2 win over the team from Waukee to earn a spot in the semis, where they defeated Lewis Central juniors Drew White and Broedy Johnson 6-0, 6-1.

Wailes and James fell in the championship match to the team from Ankeny Centennial.

Lewis Central junior Payton Fort and senior Preston Kathol placed third in the doubles tournament after coming into the bracket as the No. 3 seed.

They earned a bye to the quarterfinals, where they defeated Waukee 1-6, 7-6, 6-3 before losing to the champions from Ankeny Centennial.

They bounced back to defeat White and Johnson in the third-place match.

White and Johnson won two matches, defeating Thomas Jefferson junior Gavin Belt and sophomore Derek Runions in the first round 6-1, 6-1. They followed that with an upset over the No. 4 seed from Centennial, 6-4, 6-4.

Thomas Jefferson sophomore James Collins and junior Caleb Hunt also fell in the first round.

In the singles tournament, Lewis Central sophomore Carter Jensen earned fourth place after entering the tournament as the No. 3 seed.

He earned a bye to the quarterfinals, where he won 6-3, 7-5 over a player from Centennial. He fell in the semifinals to the No. 2 seed from Waukee and fell in the third-place match to the No. 4 seed from Waukee.

Abraham Lincoln junior Luis Rodriguez picked up a win in the singles tournament, winning 6-3, 7-5 in the first round.

Lewis Central junior Colby Souther also earned a victory, defeating Thomas Jefferson freshman Braxton Burget, 6-0, 6-0.

T.J. sophomore Ryan Smith fell in the first round.

Lewis Central will host Waukee on Friday at 10 a.m. in a pre-substate meet.

Glenwood boys tennis competed at the Class 1A District tournament in Red Oak. While the Rams didn't qualify anyone to state, they placed second as a team to earn a spot in the team pre-substate tournament.

"I'm very happy with the team effort today," Glenwood head coach Grant Stivers said. "Everyone contributed to team success, which led to us earning second place as a team. ... We're excited to stay alive for team efforts and see how far we can make it."

Glenwood junior Ben Batten finished third in the singles bracket. He upset the No. 4 seed, Ballard senior Peyton Elliott, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round. He followed that up with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Creston sophomore Braeton Rinner. He lost in the semifinals to the No. 1 seed, Clarinda senior Nathan Brown, 6-0, 6-0.

He finished in third place after a medical forfeit.

Glenwood freshman Will Getter also won a match in the singles bracket. he defeated Red Oak freshman Brett Erickson, 6-0, 6-2.

Glenwood junior Tyler Harger and senior Carter Kirsch placed third in the doubles tournament. They came into the bracket as the No. 4 seed.

They opened the day with a 6-2, 6-1 win over a team from Clarke before defeating a team from Clarinda 6-2, 6-1. They fell to a squad from Ballard in the semifinals but bounced back to defeat the No. 2 seed from Shenandoah in the third-place match, 8-1.

Glenwood sophomores Kayden Anderson and Brody Taylor also won a match in the double tournament. They defeated a pair of seniors from Creston before falling to the No. 3 seed from Ballard in the quarterfinals.

Glenwood will host Shenandoah on Friday in a pre-substate match.