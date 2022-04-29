 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS TRACK

BOYS TRACK: ﻿Eagles fly at Griswold

Underwood boys track won the Griswold invite on Thursday, scoring 180 points as a team. Riverside came in second with 107 and AHSTW took seventh with 35 points.

Underwood's Mason Boothby led all athletes with 24 points.

Boothby won the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 11.75 inches, placed third in the high jump after clearing 5-8, took bronze in the 200 with a time of 24.34 seconds and was part of the 800 relay team which placed second with a 1:37.23.

Underwood's Chase Ryan won the 100 with an 11.67 and the 200 with a 23.26, Raymond Patomson won the 400 with a 53.27, Bryce Patten won the 800 with a 2:05.09, Carter Davis won the 110 hurdles with a 15.28 and Thomas Huneke won the shot put with a 53-9.

Ryan scored 22.5 points for the Eagles.

Riverside's Liam Fagan won the 400 hurdles with a 59.36.

Underwood won the 400 relay, the 1600 relay and the 3200 relay. AHSTW won the distance medley.

Mikey Casson led Riverside with 18 points. He placed second in the 200 with a 23.48, third in the 100 wit ha 12.05, was on the 400 relay which placed second and the 1600 relay which was runner-up.

Caleb Hatch led AHSTW with nine points. He placed third in the 800 with a 2:11.44, was on the winning distance medley team and the 1600 relay which placed seventh.

