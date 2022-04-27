BOYS TRACK: Falcons win Fremont-Mills Invite, Underwood takes third at Bob Clark Relays

St. Albert boys track won the Fremont-Mills Invite in Tabor on Tuesday, scoring 140 points. Glenwood placed second with 136.5 points and Heartland Christian came in seventh with 12.5 points.

St. Albert's Brendan Monahan won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.11 seconds and the 200 with a 23.10, Haydn Piskorski won the 1600 with a 5:11.43, Colin Lillie won the 800 with a 2:13.58 and Brandon McCall won the shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 4.75 inches.

Heartland's Nicholas Milner won the 3200 with a 10:54.82.

Glenwood's Drew Schroeder won the high jump, clearing 5-6.

The Falcons won the 400 relay with a time of 46.82, the 1600 relay with a 3:46.55, the 3200 relay with a 9:18.45 and the distance medley with a 4:03.38.

Glenwood won the 800 relay with a 1:41.09.

Other scorers for St. Albert include John Helton, Tony Busch, Owen Marshall, Luke Wettengel, Owen Wise, David Helton, Parker Heisterkamp, Joe Hughes, Adam Denny, Luke Wettengel, Keaton Barnes, Parker Heisterkamp and Jayden Beckman.

Other scorers for Glenwood include Jackson Mulkins, Tate Mayberry, Jackson Mulkins, Jackson Griffin, Ethan West, Aaron McPherson, Trey Darden, Ashtin Sneed, Tristan Meier, Keaton German, Tate Mayberry, Nolan Mount, Creighton Johansen, Elijah Kittle and Victory Cruz.

Brady Dingus also scored points for Heartland.

Underwood takes third at Bob Clark Relays

Underwood took third place at the Bob Clark Relays in Audubon on Tuesday, scoring 119 points. Clarinda won the meet with 129 points.

Tri-Center was also at the meet and placed 10th with 20 points.

Underwood's Thomas Huneke won the shot put with a throw of 51-11, Carter Davis won the 110 hurdles with a 15.23 and Bryce Patten won the 800 with a 2:05.82.

The Eagles won the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:02.47.

Other scorers for Underwood include Mason Boothby, Easton Eledge, Joey Anderson, Michael Dose, Alex Ravlin, Carter Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan, Jake Reimer, Chase Ryan, Ty Strutton, Michael Dose, Will Buckholdt, Tyler Jacobsen, Collin Brandt and Luke Seidler.

Tri-Center scorers were Eli Marsh, Evan Nelson, Cael Corrin, Holden Skow, Michael Turner, Sean McGee, Michael Denning, Christian Dahir, Carter Kunze, Lincoln Thomas, Brenton Barry and Brennan Boden.