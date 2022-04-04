BOYS TRACK: Glenwood wins home invite

Glenwood boys track won its home invite on Monday, defeating nine other schools. The Rams finished with 162 points, 49 more than Lewis Central, who scored 113 for second place.

Multiple area athletes won gold medals.

Glenwood's Brock Sell won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.60 seconds, Tyler Boldra won the 110 hurdles with a 16.70 and Bryant Keller took first in the 1600 with a 4:50.49.

Boldra also won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:00.23.

Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn won the 3200 with a time of 9:58.38.

Glenwood's Kord Ostrander tied for first in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 11 inches.

Lewis Central's Hunter Deyo won the shot put with a throw of 51-3.5.

Lewis Central also won the 1600 relay with a team of Tyler Hinsley, Jonathan Humpal, Brayden Loftin and Ethan Fishell.

Glenwood won the shuttle hurdle relay with a squad of Boldra, Kaden Petersen, Grant VonEssen and Anthony Driscoll-Lee.

The Titans won the distance medley with a crew of Aidan Bergman, Curtis Witte, Fishell and Woltman.

Find full results for the meet at vbmeets.com.