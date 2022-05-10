 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS TRACK

BOYS TRACK: Heartland, ISD compete at Fremont-Mills;

Heartland Christian Eagles Logo

Heartland Christian boys track took eighth place at the Fremont-Mills Last Chance Invite on Monday in Tabor, scoring 28 points. Iowa School for the Deaf came in 10th with five points. 

ISD's Gregory Musinde-Kazeba placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 7 inches and sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.87 seconds. 

Heartland Christian's Nicholas Milner won the 800 with a 2:07.90 and the 1600 with a 4:46.10, Gavin Andersen placed third in the 3200 with a 12:10,83 and Bronx Fetter took fifth in the 400 with a 1:00.10. 

Eagles win Merritt-Charger Invitational

Underwood boys track won the Merritt-Charter Invitational on Monday in Guthrie Center, scoring 109 points. 

Treynor came in seventh with 65 points. 

Underwood's Mason Boothby won the long jump with a leap of 20-8 and Thomas Huneke won the shot put with a throw of 55-6. Huneke led the Eagles with 18 points. 

Treynor won the 400 relay with a team of Noah Nelson, Todd Pedersen, Kayden Dirks and Jaxon Schumacher running a 43.39, the 800 relay with a squad of Nelson, Karson Elwood, Dirks and Schumacher running a 1:32.90 and the 800 sprint medley with Nelson, Dirks, Schumachers and Pedersen running a 1:36.22. 

John Ross Riederman led Treynor in points. He placed fourth in the 1600 with a 5:14.23 and second in the 3200 with an 11:04.97. 

Underwood won the 440 shuttle hurdle relay with a team of Carter Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan and Jake Reimer running a 1:01.58. 

Riverside takes second at Boyer Valley 

Riverside boys track came in second place at the Boyer Valley invite on Monday, scoring 87 points. Tri-Center finished in eighth with 29 points. 

Riverside's Hayden Hensley won the 400 hurdles with a 1:01.81 and the Bulldogs won five relays (800 sprint medley, 400, 800, 1600 and 3200). 

Members on those relays include  Rhett Bentley, Eduard Mozquedo-Cruz, Ayden Salais, Mikey Casson, Liam Fagan, Grady Jeppesen, JJ Wilson, Teegan Schechinger, Mason McCready and Aiden Bell. 

Tri-Center's Sean McGee took third in the 1600 with a 5:21.26, Christian Dahir came in third in the high jump with a leap of 5-08 and the Trojans' 400 relay came in third with a crew of Evan Nelson,  Eli Marsh, Holden Skow and Titus Humbert. 

