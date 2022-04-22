BOYS TRACK: LC wins Carroll Invite, area track recap

Lewis Central wins Carroll Invite

The Lewis Central boys won the Carroll Invite on Thursday, scoring 120 points. Atlantic placed second with 72.

Lewis Central won the 800-meter sprint medley relay with a team of Luciano Fidone, Tyler Hinsley, Jonathan Humpal and Luke Woltman. That team completed the race in one minute, 38.31 seconds.

The Titans also won the shuttle hurdle relay with Braylon Kammrad, JC Dermody, Aidan Bergman and Lual Maker running a 1:04.89.

The 800 relay won golf with a team of Fidone, Tyler Hinsley, Kammrad and Humpal running a 1:32.57.

L.C. took first in the 400 relay with a squad of Fidone, Hinsley, Humpal and Maker running a 44.20.

Maker won the 110 hurdles with a 16.38 and Kammrad won the 400 hurdles with a 58.15.

Lewis Central is in action next at 4:15 p.m. on Monday at the Glenwood Invite.

Treynor at Waukee Invite

Treynor boys track placed sixth in the Class B Waukee Invite with 53 points.

Todd Pedersen placed first in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55.82 seconds for the only gold medal of the day.

Payton Chapman placed second in the 800 with a 2:09.29.

Kayden Dirks, John Ross Biederman, Noah Nelson, Jaxon Schumacher, Kyle Moss, James Huisman, Karson Elwood, Kaden Synder, Jack Carley, Brady Wallace, Caleb Iliff, James Vandervanter and Nolan Waterman were the other Cardinals to score points.

Treynor is in action next at 4:15 p.m. on Monday at the Glenwood Invite.

AHSTW runs at Sidney Invite

AHSTW boys track competed at the Sidney Invite on Thursday.

Caleb Hatch picked up a win in the 800 with a 2:15.52 and the 3200 with an 11:19.00.

The boys' distance medley also won after Seth Pope, Nick Denning, Ryan Wedemeyer and Hatch ran a 3:58.77.

AHSTW is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the Woodbine Invite.

Eagles, Bulldogs, Trojans, Heartland compete in Griswold

Underwood, Riverside, Tri-Center and Heartland Christian boys track teams competed at the Griswold boys track meet on Thursday. Clarinda won the meet with 141 points, Underwood placed second with 104 points, Riverside took fifth with 51.5 points, Tri-Center placed either with 23 points and Heartland came in 10th with 15 points.

Underwood's Mason Boothby won the 400 with a 55.10, Carter Davis took first in the 110 hurdles with a 15.57 and Thomas Huneke won the shot put with a throw of 53 feet, 4 inches.

Riverside won the 400 relay with a team of Liam Fagan, Mikey Casson, Grady Jeppesen and Ayden Salais running a 45.30. The same group also won the 800 relay with a 1:33.60.

Underwood won the 1600 relay with a team of Raymond Patomson, Bryce Patten, Josh Ravlin and Scott Pearson, running a 3:30.05. Patomson, Ravlin, Luke Seidler and Carter Forbush won the 3200 relay with a 9:01.74.

Underwood also won the shuttle hurdle relay with a crew of Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan and Jake Reimer, running a 1:01.98.

Underwood and Tri-Center are in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Audubon, Riverside runs next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Woodbine and Heartland runs next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Essex.