BOYS TRACK: Rams win home invite, area track recap

Rams win home invite

Glenwood boys track won its home invite on Monday, scoring 170 points. Lewis Central finished in second with 119 points, Treynor placed fourth with 70, St. Albert placed eighth with 43, Abraham Lincoln came in ninth with 39.5 and Thomas Jefferson placed 11th with 25.

The Rams were led in scoring by Cody Krause, who scored 22.25 points. Krause's 22.25 was the most for any boy at the meet.

Krause won the high jump after clearing 6 feet and the long jump with a lead of 20-9.5.

St. Albert's Brendan Monahan won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.03 seconds and the 200 with a 22.34. Colin Lille won the 3200 with a 9:57.57.

Glenwood's Andrew Smith won the 800 with a 2:07.48 and Tyler Boldra won the 110 hurdles with a 15.5.

Treynor's Todd Pedersen won the 400 hurdles with a 57.08.

Lewis Central's Hunter Deyo won the discus with a throw of 137-7 and the shot put with a throw of 51-6.

Treynor won the 400 relay with a 43.98, the shuttle hurdle relay with a 1:03.62 and the sprint medley relay with a 1:36.66.

Lewis Central won the 800 relay with a 1:31.82, the 1600 relay with a 3:35.54.

Brock Sell, Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Logyn Eckheart, Bryant Keller, Andrew Williams, Dylan Bird, Jake Shannon, Preston Slayman, Reagan Skarnulis, Payton Longmeyer, Kaden Petersen, Carter Schaben, Gavin Connell, Cooper DeLashmutt, Chase Barden Nolan Mount, Austin Patton Colby Frye, Grant VonEssen, Ethan Parks and Trey Darden were the other scorers for the Rams.

Jonathan Humpal, Luke Woltman, Lual Maker, Ethen Fishell, Parker Matijow, Luciano Fidone, Tyler Hinsley, Braylon Kammrad, Nash Paulson, Julian Humpal, Aidan Bergman, Marshall Arkfeld, JC Dermody, Jamison Olson, Gabriel Watson, Kade Diercks, Brayden Loftin, Curtis Witte, Zane Ferguson, Logan Fuller and Haidyn Cox all scored for Lewis Central.

Treynor scorers include Kayden Dirks, Jaxon Schumacher, Payton Chapman, Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood, Aaron Sadr, Kaden Synder, John Ross Biederman, Caleb Iliff, Nolan Waterman and Jack Carley.

Hadyn Piskorski, Luke Wettengel and Jayden Beckman all scored for St. Albert.

Braden LaSale led A.L. in points. JR Knauss, Brody Patlan, Kelsy Fox, Mikaele Hayes, Eric Wright, Caden McDowell, Jace Kepler, Tommy Chau, Andy Fichter, Tim McCarthy and Austin Lippert all scored for the Lynx as well.

Mark Markuson led Thomas Jefferson in points. Ethan Bose, Andre Chioco, Victor Atupra, Roi Soriano, Tyler Huey, Nathan Anderson, Deven Bovee, Brandon Bowen, Alex Contreras, Ryan Shepard, Gavin Rothmeyer and Kevin Nguyen all scored for the Jackets as well.

Riverside takes third at Woodbine

Riverside placed third as a team at Woodbine with 82 points and AHSTW finished 10th with 18.

Woodbine won its home invite with 132 points.

Riverside's Mason McCready won the 800 with a 2:12.53, the Bulldogs won the 400 relay with a 45.96 and the boys distance medley placed first with a 3:48.77.

Ayden Salais, JJ Wilson, Kellen Oliver, Kyler Ricken, Liam Fagan, Mikey Casson, Grady Jeppesen, Jace Rose, Teegan Schechinger, Rhett Bentley, Hayden Hensley and Nathan Messerschmidt all scored for Riverside

Caleb Hatch, Caden Geraghty, Seth Pope, Nick Denning and Ryan Wedemeyer all added points for AHSTW.

Heartland's Milner wins three golds at Essex

Heartland Christian placed fourth at the Essex Invite on Monday with 78 points and Iowa School for the Deaf came in fifth with 14. Stanton won the invite with 210.

Heartland's Nicholas Milner won the 3200 with a 10:58.1, the 1600 with a 5:09.35, and the 800 with a 2:23.88.

Bronx Fetter, Elijah Lewis, Brady Dingus, Ra J Fetter, Luke Anderson, Gavin Anderson and Levi Anderson all scored for Heartland.

Gregory Kazeba scored all of ISD's points.