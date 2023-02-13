Abraham Lincoln's Wayne Summers qualified for the IHSAA state tournament in Des Moines this week. Summers finished third at 285 pounds with a pin. The Daily Nonpareil didn't include Summers in its coverage Sunday and regrets the omission.
BOYS WRESTLING
BOYS WRESTLING: AL's Summers qualifies for IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament
