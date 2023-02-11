On a day where 28 wrestlers earned a spot in the 2023 Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament, 22 local athletes claimed a spot to wrestle next week at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in Class 1A.

20 of the 22 athletes came from Class 1A's District 8 tournament in Oakland.

The higher weights were kind to Treynor who had six wrestlers qualify for state. Dan Gregory at 285 was one of them to punch his ticket. Gregory didn’t even need a full minute before he pinned his man to earn the district title. The senior saw his opening and capitalized, and earned his second trip to state in his career.

“I wrestled him once earlier this year and saw the opening and took it,” Gregory said. “This is everything we work towards during the season and now we’re officially getting ready for state. It’s a great feeling.”

Another among the six was junior Levi Young at 182 who pinned his man late in the third period. For Young, this will be his first trip to state. The moment of earning that right was a really proud moment for the junior.

“Not going to lie, it feels great, it gets you emotional a bit,” Young said. “Everyone wants to get there. It means a lot to earn the trip, everyone will tell you, it’s a big accomplishment, I know there’s going to be a lot of great competition there. Hopefully, I can place, but hopefully, I can at least win a couple and just do as well as I can. ”

Joining Gregory and Young in Des Moines will be Rafe Gayer (195), Zach Robbins (160), Danny Kinsella (145), and Jett Sornson (113).

Underwood will also be sending six wrestlers to state, junior Blake Allen will be returning to state for the second time in his high school career as he defeated St. Albert’s John Helton by a 12-4 decision. After falling in the semifinals, Allen looks to chase the gold.

“It feels great to officially earn the trip back,” Allen said. “It’s just a small step to me and the road to my ultimate goal which is to win a state championship. I lost in the semis last year which left a bad taste. But now I’m hungrier, and I’m ready to go and make it happen.”

Gable Porter (132) will also be returning to state after defeating Riverside’s Jack Branan by fall in the first period. Maddox Nelson (152) defeated St. Albert’s David Helton in a tight match 3-2, and Carson Thomsen (126) won by a technical fall over Tri-Center’s Brant Freeberg to earn his place.

Finally, sophomore Hayden Huen won an overtime thriller over CAM’s Owen Hoover by a 6-3 decision to earn his first-ever trip to The Well. Huen was thrilled to earn a district championship, but still has his goals set on a bigger prize.

“You just got to keep fighting no matter what,” Huen said. “You just got to keep pushing through the adversity, that’s what wrestling is all about. Like everyone else, I’m going to go and try to win it.

“After breaking my ankle my freshman year, coming out here and winning it this year… this feels awesome.”

Avery Vacek (106) placed second in his bracket to also earn a spot in the state tournament.

The host, Riverside will send four of their own to the big tournament. Sophomore Davis Bramman (106) was the first of the group to claim a spot after defeating Vacek by technical fall, major decision. Sophomore Kellen Oliver (120) also won his district bracket, as he defeated Gryphen McDermott by fall in the second period. Both Bulldogs are looking to make some noise next week in Des Moines as they make their debut appearances to state.

“I was hoping to get a pin, but a tech fall is just as good,” Bramman said. “There’s not much to say other than it feels nice. This is what you work for.”

“It really doesn’t get any better than this,” Oliver added. “It’s been a goal of mine for a while to make the state meet, I’ve been putting in the work, but there’s still more work to do. We’re not done yet.”

Caden Forristall (220) also won his bracket after pinning Southwest Valley’s Dillon Inman in the second period. Jack Branan (132) earned second place in his bracket to earn a spot.

St. Albert will send two Falcons to the capital city. Senior John Helton earned second in his bracket, and his brother senior David Helton won a wrestle back over CAM’s Gabe Rouse by a 20-6 decision. David Helton was disappointed after falling just short in the district championship match but is still pleased to earn a spot on the big stage next week.

“To me, it’s just another business trip,” David Helton said. “I’m looking forward to getting back over there and hopefully earn a better place than I did last year.

“I’ve been there before, I know how everything goes, I want to place within the top three which was my goal from the start of the season.”

Tri-Center will also send two wrestlers to state as sophomore Brandt Freeberg won a wrestle back over Treynor’s Luke Parrott 4-3. Freeburg had to fight every second to earn the win in his wrestle back, especially after allowing a late escape with about a minute left in the match, but the sophomore found an opening for a takedown and was able to keep Parrott down for the rest of the match.

“It was a tough match, but after I got that takedown I knew all I had to do was keep him down on the mat, and it worked out,” Freeberg said. “Obviously, I’d like to go and get a few wins, maybe place, because no one ever wants to home 0-2.”

Joining Freeberg will be junior Gryphen McDermott at 120 who earned the runner-up spot in his bracket.

Notably, in class 1A District, AHSTW’s Kayden Baxter (160) and Henry Lund (220) each earned runner-up positions in their respective brackets to also qualify for the Class 1A state tournament.