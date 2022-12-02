BOYS WRESTLING: Multiple area schools square off on mats Thursday

Thursday was a busy night for local wrestling with Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Riverside, Glenwood, Underwood, AHSTW and Tri-Center all in action across southwest Iowa.

Abraham Lincoln losses two in tri

AL wrestling fell in two duals during a triangular at Sioux City Heelan, losing to LeMars 46-24 and Heelan 60-14.

Aidan Watts picked up two victories and Braydon Tranmer, Jaymeson VanderVelde, Jonathon Ryan, Carlos Andrade, Warren Summer and Parker Herzog all had their hands raised once.

TJ falls in SC East tri

Thomas Jefferson fell in a pair of duals during a triangular at Sioux City East. They lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton 78-6 and SC East 42-33.

Ivan Vargas earned a pair of victories and Hayden Kramer, Caleb Doss, Dylan Janik, Jadon Eloe and Max Avalos all won once.

Underwood sweeps Riverside tri

Underwood won a pair of duals at Riverside defeating Glenwood and the hosts and Glenwood also earned a victory over Riverside.

Glenwood defeated Riverside 48-32, Underwood handled Glenwood 42-36 abd Underwood defeated Riverside 39-16.

Underwood finished with five wrestlers winning two matches - Maddox Nelson, Hayden Huen, Carson Thomsen, Lucas Bose and Will Buckholdt. Glenwood's Vincent Mayberry, Jacob Aust, CJ Carter, Mason Koehler and Trent Patton also won two matches. Riverside had a trio of wrestlers go undefeated - Davis Bramman, Jaxon Gordon and Bradyn Comstock.

AHSTW goes 2-1 at Woodbine

AHSTW won a pair of duals during a quad at Woodbine and dropped one. They fell to Logan-Magnolia 43-36 before defeating Woodbine 66-12 and Audubon 60-12.

Against Logan-Magnolia, Logan Heller, Nate Jorgensen, Henry Lund, Tucker Osbahr, Gatlin Gettler and Blake Akers all had their hand raised. Chris Holmes, Tucker Osbahr, Gettler, Tyson Osbahr, Dayden Moertl, Kayden Baxter, Akers, Heller, Jorgensen, Lund and Sawyer Kiesel all won against Woodbine,

No individual results were on trackwrestling for the Audubon dual.

Tri-Center drops three in home quad

Tri-Center dropped all three duals in a home quad, losing to Denison-Schleswig 72-6, Missouri Valley 60-9 and West Monona-Whiting 78-6.

Tanner Nelson won two matches and Carter Gittins and Noad Goodwin both won one.