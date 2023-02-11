The Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln Lynx will send a combined seven wrestlers to next week’s state tournament in Des Moines after Saturday’s Class 3A District 5 tournament at Lewis Central.

Lewis Central will be sending four wrestlers to the Wells Fargo Arena next week for state. Namely, freshman Daniel Overall who was the 106 runner-up. Sophomore Carter Schorsch was the district champion at 113 as he defeated Dallas Center-Grimes’ Ayden Beck by an 8-6 decision to earn his spot.

Freshman Paxton Blanchard at 160 won a wrestle back over Dallas Center-Grimes’ Brendan Smith. Senior Braylon Kammrad was the runner-up at 170 for the Titans as he fell by a 6-1 decision to Dallas Center-Grimes’ Jacob Fistler.

For the Lynx, Jaymeson VanderVelde was the 106 district champion after he defeated LC’s Overall by fall, 56 seconds into the match. Sophomore Jonathon Ryan was the runner-up in the 120 bracket, and Parker Herzog was the district champion in the 138 class as he defeated Lincoln Hutt by a 9-1 decision to lock up a trip to Des Moines.

In Class 2A Glenwood had eight wrestlers qualify for the state tournament as the Rams hosted the Class 2A District 5 tournament.

Junior Vinny Mayberry was the first to earn his place as he won the district title in the 120 bracket after defeating Southwest Iowa’s Seth Ettleman by a 12-5 decision. Junior Briten Maxwell was the runner-up at 126, junior Matt Beem defeated Southwest Iowa’s Gabe Johnson by fall 34 second into the match, and sophomore Reese Fauble was the 145 district champion as he beat Shenandoah’s Jacob McGargill 4-2.

Junior Kellan Scott was the runner-up in the 160 bracket, senior CJ Carter was crowned a district champion at 195 as he defeated Harlan’s Zane Bendorf by a 13-7 decision. Freshman Mason Koehler also earned a district title at 220 after beating Atlantic’s Miles Mundorf by a 3-0 decision. Finally, Trent Patton at 285 qualified as a district runner-up.