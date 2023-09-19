Heartland Christian earned a four-set win over Essex at Iowa West Field House on Monday night.

The Eagles took both of the first two sets by identical scores of 25-19, racking up 19 kills in both.

After dropping the third set 15-25 to the Trojanettes, the Eagles settled back in and won the fourth set 25-20.

Leading the Heartland attack were Kayci Brennan (9 kills, .400 hitting percentage), Jules Thomas (8, .250) and Emma Brown (6, .125). Brennan also added 10 assists and five service aces, while Thomas and McKenna McCord added four each.

The Eagles improve to 6-7 ahead of their next match at Cornerstone Christian (Bellevue, Neb.) on Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m.