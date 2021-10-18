Brown breaks pool record at home invite

Lewis Central junior Kylee Brown added another accomplishment to her resume this season at the Lewis Central on Saturday.

After placing second at state in the 100-yard breaststroke as sophomore, Brown entered this year with a lot of high goals.

She showed her dominance in the event on Saturday, breaking the L.C. pool record with a time of 1:07.42. The previous record was held by Lauren Pavel from Omaha Skutt Catholic. Pavel set the previous record of 1:08.54 in 2013.

Brown also won the 100 freestyle and led the Titans to a third-place team inish.

Council Bluffs was also at the meet and finished in fifth place. Sioux City Metro won the meet.

200 Medley Relay

1. Spencer - 1:57.07

2. Lewis Central (Steinmetz, Brown, Collins, Gordon) - 1:57.21

6. Council Bluffs (Lefeber, Miller, Moon, Crilly) - 2:12.64

200 Freestyle

1. Brecken Baller, Sioux City - 2:02.23

7. Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - 2:10.77

8. Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - 2:14.13