Brown breaks pool record at home invite

Lewis Central junior Kylee Brown added another accomplishment to her resume this season at the Lewis Central on Saturday.
After placing second at state in the 100-yard breaststroke as sophomore, Brown entered this year with a lot of high goals.
She showed her dominance in the event on Saturday, breaking the L.C. pool record with a time of 1:07.42. The previous record was held by Lauren Pavel from Omaha Skutt Catholic. Pavel set the previous record of 1:08.54 in 2013.
Brown also won the 100 freestyle and led the Titans to a third-place team inish.
Council Bluffs was also at the meet and finished in fifth place. Sioux City Metro won the meet.
200 Medley Relay
1. Spencer - 1:57.07
2. Lewis Central (Steinmetz, Brown, Collins, Gordon) - 1:57.21
6. Council Bluffs (Lefeber, Miller, Moon, Crilly) - 2:12.64
200 Freestyle
1. Brecken Baller, Sioux City - 2:02.23
7. Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - 2:10.77
8. Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - 2:14.13
12. Luciana Gruber, Council Bluffs - 2:27.80
16. Tyler Tingley, Lewis Central - 2:35.53
17. Brook Leichtner, Council Bluffs - 2:38.39
200 Individual Medley
1. Emma Myers, Carroll - 2:20.02
2. Mia Hansen, Lewis Central - 2:25.47
8. Kaylee Johnson, Lewis Central - 2:40.89
11. Quincy O'Donnell, Lewis Central - 2:54.22
50 Freestyle
1. Jenna Currier, Carroll - 25.07
5. Emma Gordon, Lewis Central - 27.48
7. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs - 28.23
9. Katie Ramos, Lewis Central - 29.14
12. Jocelyn Miller, Council Bluffs - 29.97
14. Jennifer Kidder, Lewis Central - 30.30
17. Taylor Hamilton, Council Bluffs - 31.30
21. Jadyn Huisman, Lewis Central - 31.99
23. Anna Lunning, Lewis Central - 32.78
24. Lily Caigoy, Lewis Central - 32.94
26. Aubrey Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 33.60
31. Claire Kretchmer, Lewis Central - 34.69
34. Morgan Miller, Council Bluffs, 41.79
100 Butterfly
1. Jenna Currier, Carroll - 1:01.39
3. Sydnie Collins, Lewis Central - 1:05.82
5. Katie Ramos, Lewis Central - 1:12.72
7. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 1:16.35
12. Jennifer Kidder, Lewis Central - 1:23.11
100 Freestyle
1. Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - 55.02
5. Claire Crilly, Council Bluffs - 1:00.55
6. Emma Gordon, Lewis Central - 1:01.30
13. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 1:09.14
15. Luciana Gruber, Council Bluffs - 1:09.72
15. Jadyn Huisman, Lewis Central - 1:10.29
16. Anna Lunning, Lewis Central - 1:10.52
17. Lily Caigoy, Lewis Central - 1:10.73
18. Taylor Hamilton, Council Bluffs - 1:11.04
21. Brook Leichtner, Council Bluffs - 1:13.69
23. Claire Kretschmer, Lewis Central - 1:17.00
500 Freestyle
1. Olivia Delarosa, Sioux City - 5:37.56
5. Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - 5:59.87
11. Tyler Tingley, Lewis Central - 7:06.25
200 Freestyle Relay
1. Carroll - 1:45.29
5. Lewis Central (Hansen, Johnson, Hoss, Gordon) - 1:52.57
6. Council Bluffs (Miller, Lefeber, Miller Crilly) - 1:54.22
100 Backstroke
1. Sydnie Collins, Lewis Central - 1:02.72
4. Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - 1:05.67
10. Lillian Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 1:14.47
11. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 1:15.48
12. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 1:19.39
13. Quincy O'Donnell, Lewis Central - 1:21.54
21. Morgan Miller, Council Bluffs - 1:55.25
100 Breaststroke
1. Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - 1:07.42
6. Mia Hansen, Lewis Central - 1:16.38
7. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs - 1:18.85
9. Kaylee Johnson, Lewis Central - 1:22.69
10. Jocelyn Miller, Council Bluffs - 1:24.32
17. Aubrey Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 1:40.85
400 Freestyle Relay
1. Carroll - 3:50.16
2. Lewis Central (Steinmetz, Hansen, Collins, Brown) - 3:51.35
5. Council Bluffs (Moon, Lefeber, Miller, Crilly) - 4:31.61
Team Scores
1. Sioux City Metro - 386
2. Carroll - 368
3. Lewis Central - 359
4. Spencer - 341
5. Council Bluffs - 183
6. Atlantic - 56