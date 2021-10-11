Brown takes second in breaststroke at Johnston Invite

Lewis Central junior Kylee Brown continued her successful season on Saturday at the Johnston swimming Invitational, taking second in the 100-yard breaststroke and fifth in the 100 freestyle.

Her performance helped lead the Titans to a fifth place finish as a team out nine with 106 points. Council Bluffs was also at the meet and placed seventh with 63 points.

The top finished for CB swimming was junior Elaina Vrchoticky who placed sixth in the 100 freestyle.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic won the meet with a score of 342.

Council Bluffs is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in a dual at Atlantic. Lewis Central is in action next at noon on Saturday at its home invite.

Results

Girls 1-meter diving

1. Berit Kallemeier, Dowling - 478.15

200 Medley Relay

1. Waukee - 1:50.43

10. Lewis Central (Steinmetz, Brown, Collins, Hoss) - 1:59.71

12. Council Bluffs (Lefeber, Miller, Vrchoticky, Crilly) - 2:03