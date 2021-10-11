Brown takes second in breaststroke at Johnston Invite

Lewis Central junior Kylee Brown continued her successful season on Saturday at the Johnston swimming Invitational, taking second in the 100-yard breaststroke and fifth in the 100 freestyle.
Her performance helped lead the Titans to a fifth place finish as a team out nine with 106 points. Council Bluffs was also at the meet and placed seventh with 63 points.
The top finished for CB swimming was junior Elaina Vrchoticky who placed sixth in the 100 freestyle.
West Des Moines Dowling Catholic won the meet with a score of 342.
Council Bluffs is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in a dual at Atlantic. Lewis Central is in action next at noon on Saturday at its home invite.
Results
Girls 1-meter diving
1. Berit Kallemeier, Dowling - 478.15
200 Medley Relay
1. Waukee - 1:50.43
10. Lewis Central (Steinmetz, Brown, Collins, Hoss) - 1:59.71
12. Council Bluffs (Lefeber, Miller, Vrchoticky, Crilly) - 2:03
200 Freestyle
1. Faith Frantum, Johnston - 1:56
11. Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - 2:12.80
14. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 2:24.97
15. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 2:28.57
17. Hannah Schumann, Lewis Central - 2:34.33
200 Individual Medley
1. Mallory Kell, Waukee - 2:11.03
5. Sydnie Collins, Lewis Central - 2:20.24
9. Mia Hansen, Lewis Central - 2:24.76
18. Tyler Tingley, Lewis Central - 3:01.69
Girls 50 Freestyle
1. Cassie Rounds, Dowling - 25.64
13. Emma Gordon, Lewis Central - 27.61
14. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs - 28.99
15. Kaylee Johnson, Lewis Central - 29.37
20. Jadyn Huisman, Lewis Central - 31.31
21. Taylor Hamilton, Council Bluffs - 31.36
23. Brook Leichtner, Council Bluffs - 32.57
100 Butterfly
1. Cassie Rounds, Dowling - 58.41
15. Luciana Bruber, Council Bluffs - 1:28.38
100 Freestyle
1. Julia Sweetman, Dowling - 54.07
5. Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - 55.05
6. Elaina Vrchoticky, Council Bluffs - 56.72
11. Claire Crilly, Council Bluffs - 1:00.32
15. Emma Gordon, Lewis Central - 1:01.73
18. Taylor Hamilton, Abraham Lincoln - 1:09.49
19. Jadyn Huisman, Lewis Central - 1:10.48
500 Freestyle
1. Zoe Davey, Waukee - 5:07.86
15. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 6:21.72
18. Tyler Tingly, Lewis Central - 6:53.75
19. Hannah Schumann, Lewis Central - 6:54.99
200 Freestyle Relay
1. Dowling - 1:38.45
9. Council Bluffs (Miller, Crilly, Lefeber, Vrchoticky) - 1:50.24
14. Lewis Central (Hansen, Johnson, Hoss, Gordon) - 1:53.17
100 Backstroke
1. Evan Schwickerath, Waukee - 58.69
6. Sydnie Collins, Lewis Central - 1:02.29
10. Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - 1:06.14
14. Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - 1:12.46
15. Lullian Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 1:12.87
18. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 1:19.01
19. Grace Albertsen, Council Bluffs - 1:20.28
100 Breaststroke
1. Willa Hage, Waukee - 1:06.95
2. Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - 1:07.37
12. Mia Hansen, Lewis Central - 1:16.25
16. Jocelyn Miller, Council Bluffs - 1:24.40
17. Kaylee Johnson, Lewis Central - 1:25.59
20. Aubrey Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 1:42.95
400 Freestyle Relay
1. Waukee - 3:39.00
5. Lewis Central (Steinmetz, Hansen, Collins, Brown) - 3:50.91
13. Council Bluffs (Miller ,Crilly, Lefeber, Vrchoticky) - 4:14.57