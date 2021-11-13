Brown, Titans battle at state meet

MARSHALLTOWN — Lewis Central junior Kylee Brown said she was exhausted after the state swim meet finals on Saturday at the Marshalltown YMCA.
The fatigue makes sense, seeing Brown swam six races in two days. On Friday, she qualified in the 100-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. She swam in the ‘B’ finals of both of those on Saturday as well as the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Despite being tired, Brown said it felt good to get back to state.
“It feels really good,” she said. “It’s nice that I qualified in two individual events this year too. That was something different. … I’m very tired. My body is tired. Everything is tired, but it was pretty fun swimming with my teammates.”
Brown came into the season with high goals in the breaststroke after taking second last year. She placed 10th in the breaststroke with a time of 1:06.41 and 13th in the 100 free with a time of 27.86.
She fell short of those goals at state but said she is still proud of her performance.
“I try to look at the positive side of it,” Brown said. “I looked at it as, I got to come back in two finals. Obviously I did want to do better, but as much work as I put in and as tired as my body has been, I’m pretty happy with how I swam. … I’m hoping to get into the weight room, hopefully get stronger and just work harder next year.”
Council Bluffs competed in the 200 medley relay, placing 30th with a time of 1:57.41. Senior Lillian Lefeber, junior Aurora Miller, junior Elaina Vrchoticky and junior Clair Crilly were the swimmers on that team.
“We swam slower than what we did last Saturday at Regionals,” Council Bluffs head coach Logan Maxwell said. “That’s not always the most surprising thing when you dropped that much time like they did. But, they gave us a great effort. I’m super proud of our only senior Lillian Lefeber and I thank her for the past few years and Woodbine coming down to A.L. and swimming for us. I wish her the best in her future endeavors. I’m really proud of the way our girls competed. There’s no doubt in my mind we’ll be back next year for a third year in a row.”
Lewis Central also competed in the 200 medley relay, finishing tied for 17th place with a time of 1:53.72. That team consisted of junior Hannah Steinmetz, Brown, sophomore Sydnie Collins and sophomore Emma Gordon.
The Titan 200 freestyle relay came in 28th with a time of 1:44.19 Steinmetz, Gordon, sophomore Mia Hansen and Collins.
Brown wasn’t the only L.C. swimmer to race in the finals. Collins took 14th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.56
Lewis Central ended the day by placing 26th in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:47.97.
That team consisted of Steinmetz, Hansen, Collins and Brown.
Lewis Central head coach Bruch Schomburg said he was happy with how his team swam over the two-day event.
“I was happy,” he said. “Relays swam well today and were just looking at where we qualified and where finished some of the events and we finished a little farther ahead from where we qualified. The individual events had a good meet and got in those races. … We got to swim in every event today that we qualified in.”