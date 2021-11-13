Brown, Titans battle at state

MARSHALLTOWN - Lewis Central junior Kylee Brown said she was exhausted after the state swim meet finals on Saturday at the Marshalltown YMCA.

The fatigue makes sense, seeing Brown swam six races in two days. On Friday, she qualified in the 100-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. She swam in the ‘B’ finals of both of those on Saturday as well as the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

Despite being tired, Brown said it felt good to get back to state.

“It feels really good,” she said. “It’s nice that I qualified in two individual events this year too. That was something different. … I’m very tired. My body is tired. Everything is tired, but it was pretty fun swimming with my teammates.”

Brown came into the season with high goals in the breaststroke after taking second last year. She placed 10th in the breaststroke with a time of 1:06.41 and 13th in the 100 free with a time of 27.86.

She fell short of those goals at state but said she is still proud of her performance.