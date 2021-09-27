 Skip to main content
Brown wins breaststroke at Tiger Tankers Invitational
Brown wins breaststroke at Tiger Tankers Invitational

Kylee Brown

Lewis Central’s Kylee Brown competes in the 100-meter freestyle event on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Lewis Central junior Kylee Brown claimed another victory in the pool, winning the 100-yard breaststroke at the Tiger Tankers Invitational on Saturday in West Des Moines. 

Brown won the race with a time of 1 minute, 7.84 seconds. 

She also finished third in the 100 freestyle with a 55.43 for the only other top-three finish of the day for Lewis Central. 

Her performance led the Titans to a fourth-place finish as a team out of nine teams. 

Lewis Central is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home in a duel against Sioux City West. 

Team Standings 

1. Waukee - 365

2. Dowling - 315

3. Valley - 216

4. Lewis Central - 116

5. NCMP - 96

6. Sioux City Metro - 95

7. Atlantic - 43

8. Ankeny - 29

9. Grinnell - 16

Individual Standings

1-meter diving

1. Trista Thompson, Grinnell - 508.45

2. Erica Peters, Ankeny - 503.80

3. Berit Kallemeier, Dowling - 443.90

200 Medley Relay

1. Waukee - 1:49

2. Dowling - 1:51

3. Valley - 1:53

5. Lewis Central A (Steinmetz, Brown, Collins, Baller) - 1:58

12. Lewis Central B (Schumann, Johnson, Gordon, Lunning) - 2:22

200 Freestyle 

1. Nora Kemp, Waukee - 1:59

2. Zarah Worth, Dowling - 2:00

3. Payten Coates, Waukee - 2:01

13. Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - 2:12

19. Hannah Schumann, Lewis Central - 2:40

200 Individual Medley 

1. Julia Sweetman, Dowling - 2:09

2. Zoe Davey, Waukee - 2:10

3. Adeline Li, Valley - 2:13

7. Sydnie Collins, Lewis Central - 2:18

9. Mia Hansen, Lewis Central - 2:25

16. Kaylee Johnson, Lewis Central - 2:36

50 Freestyle

1. Taylor Judas, Waukee - 24.93

2. Cassie Rounds, Dowling - 25.38

3. Mallory Kell, Waukee - 25.50

13. Emma Gordon, Lewis Central - 27.43

19. Anna Lunning, Lewis Central - 33.22

20. Jadyn Huisman, Lewis Central - 33.33

100 Butterfly

1. Mallor Kell, Waukee - 59.02

2. Julia Sweetman, Dowling - 59.63

3. Adeline Li, Valley - 59.62

100 Freestyle 

1. Jessi Wigham, Waukee - 54.02

2. Willa Hage, Waukee - 54.28

3. Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - 55.43

17. Emma Gordon, Lewis Central -1:03.09

19. Jadyn Huisman, Lewis Central - 1:12.72

500 Freestyle 

1. Dylan Hogenson, Waukee - 5:16

2. Anna Huss, Dowling - 5:21

3. Jenna Henry, Valley - 5:25

12. Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - 5:53

18. Hannah Schumann, Lewis Central - 7:01

200 Freestyle Relay

1. Waukee - 1:39

2. Dowling - 1:41

3. Valley - 1:44

6. Lewis Central A (Johnson, Gordon, Hoss, Hanssen) - 1:52

13. Lewis Central B (Schumann, Lunning, Huisman, unlisted) - 2:14

100 Backstroke

1. Zoe Davey, Waukee - 59.7

2. Abby Wilcox, Dowling - 59.73

3. Willa Hage, Waukee - 1:01

6. Sydnie Collins, Lewis Central - 1:03

9. Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - 1:05

15. Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - 1:10

100 Breaststroke 

1. Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - 1:07.84

2. Emma Foth, Dowling - 1:09.40

3. Kate Van Zee, Valley - 1:09.88

8. Mia Hansen, Lewis Central - 1:15

14. Kaylee Johnson, Lewis Central - 1:22

400 Freestyle Relay

1. Dowling - 3:39.31

2. Waukee - 3:39.94

3. Valley - 3:49.35

5. Lewis Central - 3:57

Tags

