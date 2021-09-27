Brown wins breaststroke at Tiger Tankers Invitational

Lewis Central junior Kylee Brown claimed another victory in the pool, winning the 100-yard breaststroke at the Tiger Tankers Invitational on Saturday in West Des Moines.

Brown won the race with a time of 1 minute, 7.84 seconds.

She also finished third in the 100 freestyle with a 55.43 for the only other top-three finish of the day for Lewis Central.

Her performance led the Titans to a fourth-place finish as a team out of nine teams.

Lewis Central is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home in a duel against Sioux City West.

Team Standings

1. Waukee - 365

2. Dowling - 315

3. Valley - 216

4. Lewis Central - 116

5. NCMP - 96

6. Sioux City Metro - 95

7. Atlantic - 43

8. Ankeny - 29

9. Grinnell - 16

Individual Standings

1-meter diving