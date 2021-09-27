Brown wins breaststroke at Tiger Tankers Invitational

Lewis Central junior Kylee Brown claimed another victory in the pool, winning the 100-yard breaststroke at the Tiger Tankers Invitational on Saturday in West Des Moines.
Brown won the race with a time of 1 minute, 7.84 seconds.
She also finished third in the 100 freestyle with a 55.43 for the only other top-three finish of the day for Lewis Central.
Her performance led the Titans to a fourth-place finish as a team out of nine teams.
Lewis Central is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home in a duel against Sioux City West.
Team Standings
1. Waukee - 365
2. Dowling - 315
3. Valley - 216
4. Lewis Central - 116
5. NCMP - 96
6. Sioux City Metro - 95
7. Atlantic - 43
8. Ankeny - 29
9. Grinnell - 16
Individual Standings
1-meter diving
1. Trista Thompson, Grinnell - 508.45
2. Erica Peters, Ankeny - 503.80
3. Berit Kallemeier, Dowling - 443.90
200 Medley Relay
1. Waukee - 1:49
2. Dowling - 1:51
3. Valley - 1:53
5. Lewis Central A (Steinmetz, Brown, Collins, Baller) - 1:58
12. Lewis Central B (Schumann, Johnson, Gordon, Lunning) - 2:22
200 Freestyle
1. Nora Kemp, Waukee - 1:59
2. Zarah Worth, Dowling - 2:00
3. Payten Coates, Waukee - 2:01
13. Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - 2:12
19. Hannah Schumann, Lewis Central - 2:40
200 Individual Medley
1. Julia Sweetman, Dowling - 2:09
2. Zoe Davey, Waukee - 2:10
3. Adeline Li, Valley - 2:13
7. Sydnie Collins, Lewis Central - 2:18
9. Mia Hansen, Lewis Central - 2:25
16. Kaylee Johnson, Lewis Central - 2:36
50 Freestyle
1. Taylor Judas, Waukee - 24.93
2. Cassie Rounds, Dowling - 25.38
3. Mallory Kell, Waukee - 25.50
13. Emma Gordon, Lewis Central - 27.43
19. Anna Lunning, Lewis Central - 33.22
20. Jadyn Huisman, Lewis Central - 33.33
100 Butterfly
1. Mallor Kell, Waukee - 59.02
2. Julia Sweetman, Dowling - 59.63
3. Adeline Li, Valley - 59.62
100 Freestyle
1. Jessi Wigham, Waukee - 54.02
2. Willa Hage, Waukee - 54.28
3. Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - 55.43
17. Emma Gordon, Lewis Central -1:03.09
19. Jadyn Huisman, Lewis Central - 1:12.72
500 Freestyle
1. Dylan Hogenson, Waukee - 5:16
2. Anna Huss, Dowling - 5:21
3. Jenna Henry, Valley - 5:25
12. Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - 5:53
18. Hannah Schumann, Lewis Central - 7:01
200 Freestyle Relay
1. Waukee - 1:39
2. Dowling - 1:41
3. Valley - 1:44
6. Lewis Central A (Johnson, Gordon, Hoss, Hanssen) - 1:52
13. Lewis Central B (Schumann, Lunning, Huisman, unlisted) - 2:14
100 Backstroke
1. Zoe Davey, Waukee - 59.7
2. Abby Wilcox, Dowling - 59.73
3. Willa Hage, Waukee - 1:01
6. Sydnie Collins, Lewis Central - 1:03
9. Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - 1:05
15. Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - 1:10
100 Breaststroke
1. Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - 1:07.84
2. Emma Foth, Dowling - 1:09.40
3. Kate Van Zee, Valley - 1:09.88
8. Mia Hansen, Lewis Central - 1:15