Bulldogs beat Eagles

Riverside boys and girls basketball teams earned wins over Heartland Christian in Council Bluffs on Thursday after both teams got off to a hot start. The Riverside girls won 54-11 and the boys won 63-27.

In the girls game, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter and led 34-6 by halftime.

Riverside continued to roll in the second half and led 44-8 by the end of the third. Riverside outscored Heartland 10-3 in the final eight minutes.

Riverside sophomore Elyssa Amdor led all played with 10 points, senior Morgan Heiny added eight, junior Macy Woods scored seven and freshman Kylie Foutch tallied seven. Amdor was one rebound away from a double-double with nine boards and Woods swiped 10 steals.

Heartland Christian sophomore Mckenna McCord led the Eagles with four points, junior Madie Jundt scored three, sophomore Vanessa Nava finished with two and freshman Grace Steinmetz collected two.Nava and freshman Sudana Khol eached grabbed five boards and McCord swiped four steals.

In the boys game, Riverside jumped out to a 20-2 lead in the first quarter, 38-14 by halftime and 57-20 after three. Heartland outscored Riverside 7-6 over the final eight minutes.

Riverside sophomore Grady Jeppesen and junior Aiden Bell led all players with 17 points apiece and junior Ayden Salais and sophomore Mason McCready scored 11. Jeppesen also grabbed five rebounds and Salais dished out six assists.

Heartland Christian junior Colton Brennan led the Eagles with 13 points, senior Anthony Khol scored six, sophomore Matt Stile added four and senior Max King and junior Dylan Sharp scored two apiece. King grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots.