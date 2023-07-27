Forty-two out of over 20,000 — 0.21% — that’s how stacked the odds are to make the Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. For Council Bluffs native Drew Buneta, 9, it’s twice as nice.

Four years ago, Drew was already comfortable on the bike, having first gotten onto a gas-powered dirt bike at 2-and-a-half years old and competed for a year once of age (minimum age in amateur motocross is 4).

“I think with Drew, we’ve always said it from the get go, he just has this natural gift that he has been given. It comes very natural to him,” Drew’s mother Ashley said.

Much like the tracks where the Treynor elementary student practices and races, it has been a winding path to get back to the national championships, where he competed after winning the area qualifiers and finishing fifth at regionals.

“It’s given him more of a drive to get back there,” Drew’s father, Andy, said. “When he was 5, he didn’t really know what Loretta’s was all about. He just knew that he was going to a cool place for a week, so he didn’t really know what was going on. Him being there and just knowing the procedure and what it takes to get there, that’s a big part of it.”

In each of 36 total classes, from the 4-year-olds to the 50-plus group, the field of on average 20,000 is narrowed down to 42 tickets.

An uphill battle Drew faces is going against kids who have been homeschooled since they were old enough to compete and specialized in racing, living at the facilities and training for five hours a day.

“That’s their job,” Ashley said. “And then they homeschool on the down time, whereas Drew goes to Treynor Elementary full time, and his down time after school is being able to come on our track at home and work for an hour or so.

“So he’s really competing against what we call amateur pros, that this is their life, and he’s just had this natural drive and natural ability to pick up the form and the technique and want to be able to compete with these kids.”

The biggest thing in motocross is not the ability to get ahead when they drop the gate, nor being able to take turns well and stay in control on the track. It’s the mental side.

“A lot of people think it’s just just the physical aspects of it, but you got to have your head in the right place in order to get through your motos, just for everything to be smooth, because there’s a lot that goes into it,” Andy said. “A lot of training. Lots of hours, lots of grunt work goes into it. You don’t have your mental side, you’re not going to do very well.”

A natural gift for racing is what puts Drew into the upper echelon of racers even in the field of amateur pros. But success doesn’t come without its sacrifices.

“He does make sacrifices,” Ashley said. “He has never been able to make anybody’s birthday parties. Everybody in his grade always seems to be spring, summer, fall birthdays. And school events, he has never made a music program at school; there are things that he misses out on.”

Another challenge is the Bunetas owning their own business and working all day after arriving back from races often in the early hours of Monday morning.

“After work, we come home, we unload the trailer,” Andy said. “We get everything unloaded. Tuesday night is service everything, get the bike serviced, ready to go for the next weekend. Got to get practice on the track in between there, too, and a couple hours here and there. And then we load everything back up and we do it again.

“It’s pretty tedious, but it’s very rewarding at the end of the day because he’s got so much passion, he has a lot of passion for the sport.”

Going to races everywhere from Texas to Colorado to Minnesota and Michigan, his parents help Drew balance being a kid and having downtime and socialization with being able to chase his dream. The 9-year-old racer has also wrestled in the winter for the last few years and will pick up football to “broaden his horizons a little bit,” Andy said.

Motocross racing also provides what the Bunetas call their “moto family.”

“We spend a lot of time with these people,” Ashley said. “There are people we see a couple times a year, and it’s just like we pick up where we left off. There are people that we see almost every weekend, and the kids, they battle. They aren’t friends on the track, they battle out on the track, but then once those helmets come off and the bikes are parked, then they’re in the dirt playing together or on their bikes riding around.”

The most rewarding part for Ashley is the happy tears Drew had after punching his ticket to nationals.

“I found him back under one of his sponsor’s tents and I grabbed a hold of him and he started sobbing on my shoulder and later on he’s like, ‘Mom, I’ve never cried happy tears.’ And for a 9-year-old to have that much passion and drive and emotion into it, it just really shows how meaningful to be back at the ranch this year is to him, how hard he’s worked,” she said.

The National Championships will be held July 31 through Aug. 5 at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.