Burchett, Guerrero start season with gold

Iowa Western freshman 133-pounder Coby Burchett and redshirt freshman 157-pounder Diego Guerrero started the 2021 wrestling season with a bang, winning a gold medal in the Luther Hills Invitational in Indianola.

The Reivers had a handful of other wrestlers win medals, and the women's wrestling team started their inaugural season at the Falcon Invite in Park City, Kansas.

"Our men’s team had a strong opening weekend with two champions and almost everyone placing," head coach Josh Watts said. "We are looking to build off that performance on Wednesday against North Iowa Area Community College. ... (The women's team) got off to a rocky start but started to find a groove as the tournament progressed. We are excited to get back in the room and getting prepared for the Waldorf Open this coming weekend."

Burchett went 3-0 at the tournament, including an 11-7 win over Buena Vista's Caleb Massari in the championship match. Burchett pinned his semifinal opponent.

Gurrero won two decisions to advance to the championship and picked up a pinfall in the gold-medal match against Upper Iowa's Gunner Rodgers.

The men's team will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a dual against NIACC, and the women will wrestle next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Waldorf Open in Forest City.