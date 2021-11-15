Butler stuns Iowa Western women

Iowa Western women's soccer came into the NJCAA Division I National Tournament as the No. 4 seed, but will need some help to reach the semifinals after losing to No. 9 seed Butler 1-0 in the first game in Dayton Beach, Florida.

Both teams had chances offensively, with the Reivers finishing with 11 shots, four of which were on goal and the Grizzlies totaling 14 shots, four of which were on goal.

The lone goal of the game came in the 27th minute.

"I think we had a tough time solving their back line," head coach Adam Sanchez said. "They did a great job of absorbing a lot of our attacks and keeping play in front of them."

The Reivers thought they scored the equalizer in the 80th minute, but the goal was waved off on an offside call.

"They did a great job frustrating us. We just couldn't get behind their back line," Sanchez said.

Butler's wings found success in the first half and were able to cross the ball in front of the goal, leading to the score.

Sanchez pointed to freshman midfielder Marie Quentel and sophomore forward Yoshiki Kitadai as two players that played well during the game.