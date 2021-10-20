Cardinals advance to semifinals

Class 2A No. 12 Treynor volleyball is one step closer to the state tournament after defeating AHSTW on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A - Region 2 quarterfinals at home, 25-9, 25-16, 25-12.

The Cardinals are now in the semifinals where they'll play Missouri Valley.

Senior Maddie Lewis led Treynor in kills with 10 and senior Kailey Rochholz spiked down eight. Lewis also led the Cardinals in digs with nine and aces with four.

Senior Emma Flathers dished out 29 assists.

Treynor is now 27-7 on the season. AHSTW finished the season with a record of 27-10.

Treynor is 25-0 against AHSTW since 2007.

Treynor (27-7) 25 25 25 -- 3

AHSTW (27-10) 9 16 12 -- 0