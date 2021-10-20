 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cardinals advance to semifinals
0 comments
alert

Cardinals advance to semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
100921-cbn-spo-wic-p1

Tri-Center’s Emile Sorenson (5) defends as Treynor’s Stella Umphreys (18) strikes the ball during the third set inside Reiver Arena at Iowa Western Community College on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Class 2A No. 12 Treynor volleyball is one step closer to the state tournament after defeating AHSTW on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A - Region 2 quarterfinals at home, 25-9, 25-16, 25-12. 

The Cardinals are now in the semifinals where they'll play Missouri Valley. 

Senior Maddie Lewis led Treynor in kills with 10 and senior Kailey Rochholz spiked down eight. Lewis also led the Cardinals in digs with nine and aces with four. 

Senior Emma Flathers dished out 29 assists. 

Treynor is now 27-7 on the season. AHSTW finished the season with a record of 27-10. 

Treynor is 25-0 against AHSTW since 2007. 

Treynor (27-7) 25 25 25 -- 3

AHSTW (27-10) 9 16 12 -- 0

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Recap: Ben Simmons drama

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert