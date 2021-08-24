Cardinals hope to fly in XC

Not only is Dooley eyeing a trip back to state, but Treynor is hoping to qualify both teams for the championship as well.

“Our main goal every meet is just to get better,” Hempel said.”Last year was all a little worrisome whether or not we’d get a full season in since it was the first sport back since COVID. I think they still continue to feel that. (They’re) just coming to practice and meets with the expectation that we might not be practicing or having a meet in the coming weeks. They’re working as hard as they can while they have the time to do it. But as far as goals go, we obviously want to take kids to state, the whole team to state.”

The Cardinals feel the boys’ side has the firepower to achieve this goal. The girls will be a little tougher, but some promising new faces give Hempel hope they can accomplish big things.

“I think on the boys’ side we have a really great chance on the team for the boys,” Hempel said. “The girls will be a little bit tougher. We have six girls out, and three of them are freshmen. We always enjoy having new faces on the team, but of course, it will probably be a little tougher on the girls’ side. We’re excited.”