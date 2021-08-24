Cardinals hope to fly in XC

Treynor cross country hopes to build off the success of last season. Last year the Cardinals sent two runners to the state meet. Treynor returns one of those runners, Cole Dooley.
The rest of the boys and girls teams have a few new faces, but head coach Chaley Hempel said the Cardinals have high expectations.
“Last year, we took two kids to the state meet,” She said. “One is a returner. His name is Cole Dooley. He’s a senior this year. We have a few other returners, like Carissa Spainer, on the girls’ side. We have a fairly young team this year. Not a ton of returners from last year’s team, but we excited on the girls’ side.”
Another returning senior on the boys’ side is John Ross.
Dooley has especially high expectations. According to Hempel, Dooley had a great regular season but didn’t run his best race at the state meet.
This year, Dooley hopes to make it back and improve on his performance.
“He had a really great regular season,” Hempel said. “His state meet wasn’t his favorite meet of the year. I think he’s working really hard during practices, we’ll see in the meets, he’s really improved as an athlete. He’s kind of out for a little bit of revenge from last year’s state meet season.”
Like many teams, Treynor’s main goal this season is to improve its times throughout the year, but the Cardinals have set some other benchmarks ahead of 2021.
Not only is Dooley eyeing a trip back to state, but Treynor is hoping to qualify both teams for the championship as well.
“Our main goal every meet is just to get better,” Hempel said.”Last year was all a little worrisome whether or not we’d get a full season in since it was the first sport back since COVID. I think they still continue to feel that. (They’re) just coming to practice and meets with the expectation that we might not be practicing or having a meet in the coming weeks. They’re working as hard as they can while they have the time to do it. But as far as goals go, we obviously want to take kids to state, the whole team to state.”
The Cardinals feel the boys’ side has the firepower to achieve this goal. The girls will be a little tougher, but some promising new faces give Hempel hope they can accomplish big things.
“I think on the boys’ side we have a really great chance on the team for the boys,” Hempel said. “The girls will be a little bit tougher. We have six girls out, and three of them are freshmen. We always enjoy having new faces on the team, but of course, it will probably be a little tougher on the girls’ side. We’re excited.”
The freshmen have Treynor particularly excited on the girls’ side. One runner, in particular, Ryleigh Thomas, looks to be one of the fastest on the girls’ side. She ran in junior high last season for Treynor.
“I have a couple of freshman on the girls’ side that I am particularly excited about,” Hempel said.”Ryleigh Thomas is one of my best runners on the team right now on the girls’ side, so I’m really excited about her development this year. Just having new faces on the team is always exciting because their first meet is going to be their starting block into their high school careers.”
On top of the state qualifying meet, Hempel said Treynor is looking forward to the conference meet.
The Cardinals start the season at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Shenandoah Invite.