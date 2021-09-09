 Skip to main content
Cardinals soar by Vikings
Cardinals soar by Vikings

Treynor volleyball earned the sweep against AHSTW on Thursday at home, winning 25-22, 25-23, 25-16. 

The Cardinals are now 24-0 against AHSTW since 2007 and have only lost two sets in that period. 

Treynor is now 8-3 on the season and AHSTW is 7-4. 

Senior Madeline Lewis led Treynor with eight kills, senior Emma Flathers recorded 25 assists, junior Delany Simpson and senior Keelea Navara added nine digs each, Navara served three aces, and Flathers and senior Natalie Simpson blocked two shots each. 

No stats for AHSTW were available. 

Treynor is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Underwood and AHSTW is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Griswold Invite. 

