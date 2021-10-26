 Skip to main content
Cardinals top Lady Reds
Siouxland Christian’s Autumn Porter, left, and Kacy Ball (9) defend as Treynor’s Brooklyn Sedlak (7) strikes the ball on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

After trading the first two sets, Class 2A No. 12 Treynor volleyball won the next two sets to defeat Missouri Valley in four sets, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, Monday night at home. 

This is the third time in four meetings this season Treynor defeated Missouri Valley.

The two teams played neck and neck for the first two sets before Treynor took control in the next two sets to earn themselves a spot in Wednesday's regional final game.

Leading the way on offense for the Cardinals was senior Madeline Lewis with 19 kills, senior Kailey Rochholz also had double-digit kills with 11 kills for the game and senior Natalie Simpson contributed another seven kills.

Defensively, junior Delaney Simpson led the Cardinals with 14 digs, senior Keelea Navara added another 10 digs. Finally, senior Emma Flathers led Treynor with three aces.

With this victory, Treynor advances to the regional final where they will play Western Christian (37-5) at 7 p.m. at Bishop Heelan high school in Sioux City. Treynor’s last trip to the state tournament was in 2018.

Missouri Valley (28-7) 22 25 19 16 -- 1

Treynor (28-7) 25 23 25 25 -- 3

