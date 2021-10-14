Cardinals win WIC tournament crown

Treynor started set two on a 5-1 run with two kills from Lewis and rolled through the rest of the set. Lewis finished the set with five kills, and senior Brooklyn Sedlak tipped a ball over the net in front of the Tri-Center front line to win the set.

The third set started with neither team being able to start a run. Tri-Center led 7-5 through 12 points. Treynor found its groove once again, rattling off five straight points to take a 10-7 lead. The Cardinal ran away with the match from there on out, en route to a 25-13 set win. Lewis slammed down the set-winning kill.

Treynor started the fourth set on a 4-1 run with a kill from junior Kiralyn Horton and a block from Lewis and Horton. But, Tri-Center fought back to tie the score at 8-8. Tri-Center started to struggle though, and one serving error and two attacking errors led to Treynor taking a 12-9 lead.

The Trojans took a timeout, but the Cardinals continued to roll and went on a 5-3 run with two blocks and kill from Lewis to force Tri-Center to use its final timeout.

It looked like Treynor was going to coast to the victory, taking a 20-13 lead after an ace from senior Keely Smith. But, the Trojans fought back one more time.