Cardinals win WIC tournament crown

Class 2A No. 12 Treynor volleyball came into the season with a lot of high goals. The Cardinals accomplished one of those goals last week when it clinched the Western Iowa Conference regular-season championship.
The next of those goals was winning the WIC tournament title.
That goal looked to be in jeopardy after Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center won the first set of Thursday’s tournament championship in Treynor, but Cardinal senior Maddie Lewis totaled 17 kills to led her team to a four-set victory, 21-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-23.
“We’re not done yet,” Treynor head coach Kim Barents said after the match. “… It’s good for momentum. It’s been a long week. The girls fought hard and that’s a good team on the other side.”
Tri-Center defeated Treynor at the beginning of the year on Aug. 28 at the Harlan Tournament, but Treynor avenged that loss on Oct. 7 with a 3-1 win at Iowa Western Community College.
Tri-Center went on a 5-1 run to begin set one after three serving errors from Treynor. The teams traded points back and forth, and the Trojans led 14-10. Tri-Center senior then served three aces in a row. The Cardinals battled back to close the gap to 20-15 and went on a 6-4 run to come within three points, but Tri-Center sophomore Mikenzie Brewer slammed down a kill to win the set.
Treynor started set two on a 5-1 run with two kills from Lewis and rolled through the rest of the set. Lewis finished the set with five kills, and senior Brooklyn Sedlak tipped a ball over the net in front of the Tri-Center front line to win the set.
The third set started with neither team being able to start a run. Tri-Center led 7-5 through 12 points. Treynor found its groove once again, rattling off five straight points to take a 10-7 lead. The Cardinal ran away with the match from there on out, en route to a 25-13 set win. Lewis slammed down the set-winning kill.
Treynor started the fourth set on a 4-1 run with a kill from junior Kiralyn Horton and a block from Lewis and Horton. But, Tri-Center fought back to tie the score at 8-8. Tri-Center started to struggle though, and one serving error and two attacking errors led to Treynor taking a 12-9 lead.
The Trojans took a timeout, but the Cardinals continued to roll and went on a 5-3 run with two blocks and kill from Lewis to force Tri-Center to use its final timeout.
It looked like Treynor was going to coast to the victory, taking a 20-13 lead after an ace from senior Keely Smith. But, the Trojans fought back one more time.
The Cardinals led 24-20, when an attacking error and block by Brewer, forced a timeout from Treynor. Brewer followed the timeout with two kills to pull the Trojans within two points. But, Lewis came up big one last time, slamming the match-winning kill into the Tri-Center side for the 25-23 set victory.
“It’s amazing. We’ve been working for this since the beginning of our freshman year,” Lewis said. “We’ve been playing together since we were in third grade, and this is crazy. It’s indescribable.
“… It’s a great atmosphere to play in and it’s great to have our home crowd here. We knew they were a great team and we knew we had to come out strong and we did.”
“We played them a week ago tonight,” Barents said. “Just the pressure of we beat them once and we have to come out and do it. We just had to come back and play our game and just trust the process.”
Treynor senior Kailey Rochholz tallied 11 kills and junior Horton finished with eight, and Sedlak slammed down six.
Senior Emma Flathers dished out 42 assists, junior Delaney Simpson totaled 20 digs and served five aces.
“(Lewis) has stepped up her game,” Barents said. “She’s a fighter, she really is. Not only did she step up but Brooklyn Sedlak came off the bench and did a great job.”
Despite the loss, Tri-Center head coach Amy Wingert said she was proud of her team’s performance.
Brewer totaled five kills, and junior Preslie Arbaugh and senior Marissa Ring each finished with five. Senior Miranda Ring dished out 26 assists, Brewer blocked four shots, and Carlson tallied 15 digs.
Tri-Center lost a player to injury early in the match, and Wingert said it affected the mental focus of the rest of the team.
“We see the sparks,” she said. “We came out with endless pursuit and then we let up. We were more worried about our teammate. We had somebody go down and they were very worried about whether she was okay. I get that. We have to continue to have endless pursuit the whole time.”
Both Treynor and Tri-Center will wrap up the regular season on Saturday at the Lewis Central Invite.
Tri-Center (22-8) 25 10 13 23 -- 1
Treynor (23-6) 21 25 25 25 -- 3