CB 13-Mile Run set for Saturday at Lake Manawa

The oldest road run in the area will turn 48 years old on Saturday.

The Bluffs Track Club will hold its annual C.B. 13-Mile Run at Lake Manawa State Park on Saturday, with runners setting off on their choice of 13-mile, 10-kilometer and two-mile courses starting at 10 a.m.

The 13-mile race, which features a double loop around the lake, first debuted in 1973 with 28 entrants — all men — lined up at the starting line.

The entry fee for any distance is $5, and registration is held at the race site, just prior to the 10 a.m. start. There is no pre-registration. The start/finish line is located at the large parking lot at the Lake Manawa North Shore area (enter the park from South 11th Street and proceed straight after the 3-way stop).

Trophies are awarded to the winner in each age group in the 13-mile and 10K races. Medals go to second through fifth place finishers in each age group of the longer races as well as the top five in each age group of the two-mile run. Men’s and women’s age groups include 14 and under, 15-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and up.

While the Bluffs Track Club hosts the CB 13-Mile Run only once a year, the group meets every first and third Saturday from, December through March for 10K and two-mile runs open to the public.