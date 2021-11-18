CHAMPIONS: Titans win state crown in 3OT

But, Xavier held strong and forced another field goal attempt which junior Boston Hensley sent through the uprights from 30 yards out. The field goal gave Lewis Central a 3-0 lead with one minute left in the first quarter.

Lewis Central’s defense forced another punt on the following drive.

Kammrad showed his arm off on the next drive completing four passes to three different receivers, senior Brayden Loftin, Fidone and sophomore Curtis Witte.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Titans finally crossed the goal line on a two-yard rush from Humpal, giving L.C. a 10-0 lead with just over four minutes left in the first half.

Xavier scored three points of its own before the end of the first half to cut the lead to 10-3.

Halftime adjustments paid off for both defenses with neither side scoring. There were three punts in the third.

The Saints looked to be in prime position to tie the game up in the beginning of the fourth, but L.C. senior Nick Miller stripped the ball with around eight minutes left in the game to give his team the ball up seven at their own 20-yard line.

Lewis Central wasn’t able to do anything on offense and punted the ball with six minutes left in the game.