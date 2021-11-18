CHAMPIONS: Titans win state crown in 3OT

Three overtimes, a long delay caused by the stadium lights going out and a goal line stand made a memorable night for Lewis Central football on Thursday night in the Class 4A state championship game in Cedar Falls.
Lewis Central and Cedar Rapids Xavier battled back and forth for over three hours, but it was the Titans that took home the state title with a 32-24 victory.
Before the start of the third overtime the lights went out causing a delay.
The long break didn’t slow did the Titan’s offense as junior quarterback Braylon Kammrad scored three plays later on a 1-yard sneak. Lewis Central avoided disaster when junior Luciano Fidone bobbled the hold on the extra point, but picked the ball up and scoring for a 2-point conversion.
Xavier got down to the 1-yard line but was stopped twice on quarterback sneaks on third and fourth down, giving Lewis Central the state championship.
Lewis Central’s defense made a stop on the first possession of the game after a sack left the Saints in a third and long.
Junior Jonathan Humpal carried the ball seven times on the ensuing drive for 52 yards, but a dropped pass and a failed third-down conversion left the Titans trying for a field goal attempt which sailed wide right.
Senior Wyatt Hatcher gave Lewis Central a second chance when he intercepted a pass on the next drive and returned it to the 15-yard line.
But, Xavier held strong and forced another field goal attempt which junior Boston Hensley sent through the uprights from 30 yards out. The field goal gave Lewis Central a 3-0 lead with one minute left in the first quarter.
Lewis Central’s defense forced another punt on the following drive.
Kammrad showed his arm off on the next drive completing four passes to three different receivers, senior Brayden Loftin, Fidone and sophomore Curtis Witte.
The Titans finally crossed the goal line on a two-yard rush from Humpal, giving L.C. a 10-0 lead with just over four minutes left in the first half.
Xavier scored three points of its own before the end of the first half to cut the lead to 10-3.
Halftime adjustments paid off for both defenses with neither side scoring. There were three punts in the third.
The Saints looked to be in prime position to tie the game up in the beginning of the fourth, but L.C. senior Nick Miller stripped the ball with around eight minutes left in the game to give his team the ball up seven at their own 20-yard line.
Lewis Central wasn’t able to do anything on offense and punted the ball with six minutes left in the game.
Xavier tied the game up on the next drive on an 11-yard rush from senior quarterback Alex Neal. Lewis Central then set up the Saints with great field position after snapping the ball over the punter's head.
The Saints set up at the Titans 40 with a chance to win with under four minutes left in the game.
But Lewis Central’s defense was helped by a holding penalty and stepped up to force a three and out.
Neither team scored on their final possession of regulation forcing overtime.
Lewis Central scored first in overtime on a 10-yard pass from Kamrad to Fidone, but Xavier responded two plays later on an 8-yard strike.
Xavier scored first in the second overtime on a 5-yard run from Neal. But Lewis Central responded against when Kammrad from Loftin in the back of the end zone for the touchdown to tie the game.
The third overtime started after around a 20 minute delay before the game ended on the Titan's state-title winning goal line stand.