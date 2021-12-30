City Football Player of the Year: Kammrad superb in leading LC to state title

Lewis Central junior quarterback Braylon Kammrad was no stranger to success this season. He completed 169 passes for 2506 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 358 yards and 11 touchdowns on 81 carries, to help lead the Titans to their first state title in school history.

His performance has earned him the title of the City Player of the Year for the 2021 season.

His football journey didn’t start this season.

Some of his earliest memories around the sport involve watching his father and head coach, Justin Kammrad, play arena football for the Iowa Blackhawks in Council Bluffs.

“I’ve always been around the game,” Braylon Kammrad said. “I remember my dad playing arena football. So I would always go watch him when I was younger. I always grew up around the game, so I just loved it my whole life.”

It wasn’t long until Braylon was playing football himself, starting his career in second or third grade. He immediately found himself at the quarterback position.

Over the years Kammrad improved under the center and was one of two primary quarterbacks for the Titans in 2020 when they reached the state semifinals.

“I think just from day one when he started playing football he’s always played from second or third grade on, he’s always been at quarterback,” Justin said. “It’s just one of those positions that you have to really develop as a skill position. It requires you to put in a lot of time and a lot of effort to maximize your ability and things like that and just watching him grow and develop into that leadership role as a quarterback I think has just been a fun process.”

Braylon and the rest of the team weren’t happy with how 2020 ended. He set out to improve in the summer working on his craft nearly every single day.

“I knew that was a tough loss,” Braylon said. “I knew we would have a talented team coming back so it was getting that work in. … It would be just throughout the week, five days a week, going to work out. Me and my dad would throw and do seven on seven. That definitely helped a lot.”

Despite all the hard work, 2021 didn’t start how Lewis Central was hoping. The Titans opened the season with a loss at Harlan and lost three games later at Indianola to drop to 2-2.

Lewis Central knew it needed to do something different and went back to basics. That strategy paid off as L.C. won nine straight games en route to the championship.

“We knew the first four games were tough so after the two losses we knew we needed a reset,” Braylon said. “Just finding the way, starting over from the beginning and just kept pushing from there. … We changed things up in practice and we started to go over the little details and really came together as a group towards the end of the year and we knew we had something special going on here.”

Braylon said bringing home a trophy meant a lot to the Kammrads, the team and the whole community.

Braylon isn’t content with one state title and is already setting some high goals for the future.

“First goal is to go out and win another one,” he said. “(Other goals are to) play to the best ability as I can, hopefully win player on the year and make it to the next level.”

He has already heard from some FCS-level schools.

Justin Kammrad points to all the experience under center for the catalyst of Braylon’s success.

“He’s been playing the quarterback position since second or third grade and he’s worked at it,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest thing that many people don’t see, the hours spent just outside of practice and the normal football season to become a really good player. He works relentlessly at his craft and developing his skillset and arm strength and technique and footwork. There’s just a lot of time that has been spent beyond the football field that really led to his success this year.

“I think the biggest thing is obviously we had a lot of really talented athletes around him that allowed him to make a lot of plays. I think we’d be remise to not really acknowledge a lot of those guys. His ability to get us in the right play and get the ball to the right person in each one of our plays and his ability and understanding of defense and where we want the football just made life easier for us as coaches to be able to game plan knowing that we had him at quarterback.”

