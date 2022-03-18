City Girl's Basketball Player of the Year: Girres grinds to success

Abraham Lincoln girls basketball entered this season knowing that it would be somewhat a rebuilding year. The Lynx lost eight seniors off the previous year’s roster, including two of the leading three scorers.

Abraham Lincoln finished the year with a 10-12 record, but the future looks bright for the Lynx. If A.L. finds success next year a lot of credit can go to senior Baylie Girres, who led her team with 12.8 points per game and seven rebounds per contest.

Girres’ successful season has led her to being named the Nonpareil Council Bluffs City Player of the year.

Girres said her success this season came from those around her at Abraham Lincoln.

“Definitely my team and my coaches,” she said. “Coach (Chad) Schaa and (Ryan) Koch and (Jayce) Stratton and all of them for helping me.”

Schaa said that Girres found a lot of success in her ability to play multiple spots on the floor.

“One thing that really sticks out about Baylie is she’s such a unique player that can play all five positions on the basketball court and we had her play all five at some point during her four years at A.L.,” Schaa said. “She could play the point or play the post inside. You don’t get too many players that can do that.”

She also stepped into a leadership role this past season and brought a lot to the Lynx besides scoring the basketball.

“In her first three years she was really laid back and let the other players do the lead and she just did her work on the court,” Schaa said. “This year she really stepped up being that leader, encouraging others, just wanting what’s best for her team.”

The season featured a lot of ups and downs, including a three-game losing streak to start the year, followed by a three-game winning streak capped by a victory over Thomas Jefferson.

“It was definitely a rebuilding season, but it was a lot of fun,” Girres said. “We had our ups and downs but all of our success was really good.”

“It means a lot,” she said about her career at A.L. “I’ve built a lot of friendships throughout basketball and just sports in general.”

Abraham Lincoln brought back just three returning players from the 2021 season. Girres was one of them.

“She’s been through all the battles and wars,” Schaa said. “She was big in helping younger players with things to look for in the game. She did a really good job of getting them ready for the game.”

Girres comes from a basketball family. Her father, Chris, played basketball in college at Iowa Western and Bellevue and her younger sister, Preslie, also plays many sports, including basketball.

Having a sister that plays sports as well has only added to her love of sports.

“It’s really nice because then we can just practice together and mess around and have fun,” Girres said.

Girres started playing basketball herself at an early age.

“Both my parents played sports,” she said. “... My dad refs basketball. He’d bring me to all these games when I was younger and I would just be around basketball a lot.”

Despite growing up in a basketball family, the sport wasn’t something she immediately had a passion for. But, as she continued to play she found joy in the game.

“It definitely grew on my over time,” Girres said. “I’ve played volleyball too and I love both of them. ... Last season is when I started to really like it more.”

Off the court, Schaa described Girres as a “silly kid, she just likes to have fun, really loose. But, she was always there for her teammates and tried to keep things nice and loose with us off the court. It’s more than just a game and we just want to have some fun out there and she brought that to our team.”

Girres isn’t finished playing yet and is set to begin her collegiate career at Morningside University.

“I knew I wanted to play a sport in college and I wasn’t sure if I wanted to play volleyball or basketball. But, through this last season and last year I decided I really wanted to play basketball. ... I just started to love it.”

Shcaa is excited to see what Girres can do at the next level.

“It’s always kind of a dream of mine to see our players go on to that next level,” Schaa said. “I think she’s just going to be outstanding for Morningside. She can guard people on the inside and she can easily guard them on the outside. I firmly believe that her offensive game has not even blossomed yet. I think she can even bring more to the table when she gets to Morningside.”

