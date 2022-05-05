 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City golf meet, tennis postponed

Inclement weather on Wednesday night and Thursday morning caused the cancelation and postponement of multiple prep sporting events on Thursday. 

The Council Bluffs city golf meet has been postponed to Thursday, May 12. 

The Thomas Jefferson boys tennis match against Southwest Valley has been canceled and the Thomas Jefferson girls tennis match at Omaha South has been postponed. 

The Lewis Central boys golf tournament at Shenandoah and the Lewis Central boys tennis match at home against Shenandoah have both been canceled. 

