Clarinda outbowls St. Albert in opener
Clarinda outbowls St. Albert in opener

St. Albert bowling

The St. Albert bowling teams pose for a photo after a dual on Monday against Clarinda. 

 MIKE KLUSMAN, FOR THE NONPAREIL

St. Albert bowling started its season on Friday at Clardina, but struggled to pick up spares which led to both the boys and girls teams falling in the season opener. 

The boys lost 2945-2815 and the girls fell 2288-1983. 

Sophomore Evan White led the boys with a 432 series after games of 264 and 188. Sophomore Georgie Bohnet let the girls with a 295 series after bowling a 150 and 145. 

The Falcons and Saintes are in action next at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 at its home tournament at Thunderbowl. 

