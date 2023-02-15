Day one of the Class 1A state wrestling tournament is in the books as seven area kids still have their hopes alive for a state title.

Underwood had a strong day as four wrestlers earned a spot to wrestle in the state quarterfinals on Thursday. As junior Maddox Nelson (152) defeated Hudson’s Blake Carolan by a 22-9 major decision and junior Blake Allen (138) defeated St. Albert’s John Helton by a 12-4 decision.

Senior Gable Porter (132) kept things rolling as he defeated Lake Mills’ Steve Brandenburg by technical fall 16-0. Winning the first match to Porter was great, but all in all, is just another step toward his ultimate goal, and is already thinking about his next opponent on Thursday.

“It’s not necessarily a weight off the shoulders, but more about taking another step,” Porter said. “You just have to keep going, don’t think about it much. I’m not done here yet. Got plenty more to fight for.”

Junior Carson Thomsen (126) also earned the right to wrestle in Thursday’s quarterfinal round, as he won two matches in the Wells Fargo Arena. His first win was against Tri-Center sophomore Brandt Freeburg by technical fall 21-6. Thomsen followed that with a win by fall over Akron-Westfield’s Jadyn Friedrichs late in the second period.

“I knew I could get it the whole time, it was just about getting the shot I needed,” Thomsen said. “I had him on his back most of that match, but he made me work as hard as I could for it. I was starting to go for the tech fall, but a pin works too.”

Also for the Eagles, Hayden Huen (170) lost his match by fall 1:13 into the match, and freshman Avery Vacek (106) lost by fall in his first match.

Treynor, AHSTW, and Riverside will all have one wrestler in tomorrow’s quarterfinals.

For Treynor, Dan Gregory needed just shy of a minute and a half to win his match by fall over Durant’s Nolan Delong. Gregory plans to get plenty more wins before this tournament is over.

“I’m just trying to go out, work my stuff and take it one match at a time,” Gregory said. “That first match on the first day is always the hardest and whenever you come out of it with a win it’s a big relief, I’m eager to wrestle again tomorrow.”

Also for the Cardinals, junior Danny Kinsella won his first match over South Central Calhoun’s Brock Nattress, but lost his second to Don Bosco’s Kaiden Knaack by an 11-4 decision. Senior Rafe Gayer (195) fell in his first match to jump over to the consolation bracket, junior Levi Young (182) also lost his first match to move to the consolation bracket, freshman Jett Sornson (113) lost his first match by fall in the second period, and sophomore Zack Robbins(160) lost by an 8-1 decision.

AHSTW sophomore Henry Lund battled through two matches to earn two wins on Tuesday. After winning two thrilling matches Lund is eager for more action tomorrow.

“That first win can boost your confidence a lot,” Lund said. “I got him on his back and held him tight enough to where he couldn’t move and stuck his shoulders to the mat. Now I’m moving on to day two, I’m ready for my next match tomorrow.”

Also for the Vikes, sophomore Kayden Baxter (160) lost his first match and will wrestle in the consolation bracket tomorrow.

Riverside also will send one to the quarterfinals. Namely, Davis Bramman, who defeated Alburnett’s Altee Dewitt by an 11-3 decision. After a slow first period for Brauman, the sophomore began to find his shots in the second period and then ran away with the match.

“I just went and did my stuff,” Bramman said. “After taking him down the first time, I felt a lot more confident about what I could do and then finished the match. The first win is always nice, it helps shake out some of the nervousness and makes you ready for more.”

Also for Riverside, Caden Forristall(220) lost his first match to fall into the consolation bracket, freshman Jack Branan(132) lost by fall in his first match, and sophomore Kellen Oliver (120) lost his match by a 6-3 decision.

St. Albert will have both wrestlers, seniors David Helton(152) and John Helton (138) wrestle in consolations tomorrow as well. John won his first match over Lenox’s Chase England by a 12-7 decision.

“It started as a mental game in the first period and whenever you get knocked down, you got to get back up,” John Helton said. “He got the first score, but I knew I just had to get up, that scores one, then take him down to take the lead. I got it done.”

Helton lost his second-round match to Underwood’s Blake Allen.

Tri-Center’s Freeburg will wrestle in the consolations, as will his teammate junior Gryphen McDermott (120) who lost his match by fall in the second period.

The Class 1A tournament will resume on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.