CLASS 3A STATE WRESTLING: Kammrad qualifies for quarter finals; Lynx and Titans battle at state

The Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central wrestling team completed day one of the Class 3A state wrestling tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Lewis Central senior Braylon Kammrad (170) won two matches on the day to qualify for tomorrow's quarterfinal round. The senior defeated Iowa City Liberty's Gavin Benton by a 12-1 major decision, then bested Fort Dodge's Cal Hartman with a 6-2 decision.

“It’s always good to win on the first day,” Kammrad said. “Now it’s time to focus on my next match, keep wrestling hard, and push the pace like I did today. It really builds your confidence which is big here, I feel more comfortable after getting the first one out of the way, now we’re moving on.”

Also for the Titans, freshman Daniel Overall (106), lost his first match to Burlington’s Braxton Hutchinson by fall late in the second period. Sophomore Carter Schorsch (113) won his first match, as he pinned Davenport North’s Asthon Sneath early in the second period after what was a chippy battle between the two.

“Once I got to my offense and got that first takedown I felt really good,” Schorsch said. “I just kept my cool, I don’t want to risk anything. But he picked up the intensity, so I just went out, did my thing, and pinned him.”

Schorsch heartbreakingly lost his second match to Linn Marr’s Malik DeBow in a 7-5 decision.

Sophomore Derrick Gregory (126) lost his debut match to Johnston’s Jashua Anglo in a 17-4 major decision, and freshman Paxton Blanchard (160) lost his opening match to Bettendorf’s Jorden Roberts by fall late in the second period.

While the Titans were hoping to send more than one wrestler to the quarterfinals, coach August Manz is proud of Braylon for a gutsy win to claim a quarterfinal spot, and looks forward to how the other four respond in tomorrow’s consolation brackets.

“Braylon did a really good job of executing the gameplan and wrestled his style. When he does that, he’s hard to beat,” August Manz said. “Carter had a heartbreaker, losing late in the third. The other three are young, but they’re hungry and they get a chance to prove themselves at least one more time tomorrow.”

The Lynx got off to a solid start as junior Jaymeson VanderVelde (106) won his first match by pinning Linn Mar’s Aiden Kelsey early in the second period. Sophomore Jonathan Ryan (120) also claimed a victory in his first match as he defeated LeMars’ Brock Hessenius by fall late in the third period.

The two victorious Lynx spoke of what they saw on the mat to get the win.

“I felt a bit out of my element at first,” Vandervelde said. ”Eventually I got a low throw and got him on his back, squeezed, and then finished it off.”

“When he took me down the first time, he didn’t cover me well,” Ryan said. “I thought then that I can beat this guy. I just took my shot that moment on and took him down.”

However, Vandervelde lost a tight, low-scoring second match in a 2-1 decision to Bondurant-Farrar’s Reid Foster, and Ryan lost his second match by technical fall to Prairie-Cedar Rapids’ Blake Gioimo in the second round.

In addition, junior Parker Herzog (138) and senior Warren Summers (285) each lost in their debut matches. Herzog lost by a 6-0 decision to Joe Hirsch from Epworth-Western Dubuque, and Summers was pinned by North Scott’s David Borchers.

After a tough day, the Lynx are now in the consolation brackets. However, coach Adam Manz is still plenty excited about the opportunities his wrestlers still have and hopes for some big responses on Thursday.

“We’re not down and out by any means,” Adam Manz said. “I look really forward to tomorrow, I like some of the matchups we have.”

“Jaymeson has faced that kid a couple of times, and this was the closest we kept it. In the end, we were right there, and I think he really could have got him. Jonathan ran into the defending runner-up, his opponent was the real deal, but Jonathan is a good wrestler.

“Hopefully, we can rattle off some wins tomorrow and maybe come out with a medal. We’ll watch some film tonight and tomorrow, it’ll be a long day tomorrow, but we’ll keep at it, and we’ll get busy again tomorrow.”

The Class 3A wrestling tournament will resume on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.