It was a tough day for the Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central wrestling team on day two of the Class 3A state wrestling tournament in Des Moines at the Wells Fargo Arena.

Lewis Central’s Braylon Kammrad advanced to Friday’s semifinal round after winning his match when Southeast Polk’s Brent Slade slammed Kammrad to the mat late in the first period. Though Kammrad walked off the mat as a winner, Titans coach August Manz says Kammrad was more upset that he wasn’t able to finish the match.

“We’ll keep monitoring things but Braylon is pretty upset he didn’t get to finish that match,” Manz said. “He is the ultimate competitor and he wants to leave it all on the mat and let things be decided by who wrestled better.

“That didn’t come out the way he wanted, but things like that are not in his control. Right now, he just has to worry about what is in his control, and hopefully, he has the opportunity to get on the mat tomorrow and compete.”

Kammrad officially won the match due to a misconduct point, and Slade was disqualified from the match. Kammrad was examined for what is believed to be a possible head injury.

Carter Schorsch (113) won his first consolation match over Pleasant Valley’s Ashton Wisneski by an 11-4 decision. However, he lost his second match of the evening, thus concluding his sophomore season.

Daniel Overall (106), Derrick Gregory (126), and Paxton Blanchard (160) all lost in their first consolation match of the evening, thus ending their solid seasons.

Coach Manz was hoping to have more of his Titans wrestlers carry on into Friday’s competition, but is still proud of their efforts and likes the future these guys have.

“We really wanted Paxton, Dan, and Derrick to have a little longer time here,” Manz said. “It being their first time here hopefully now that they got a taste this makes them hungry as we reevaluate what they need to do so they can have a longer trip next time.

“Carter obviously had another heartbreaking match, he’s put a lot of time in since last year, it’s really tough for him to not get on the podium, but again, hopefully, this makes him hungry for more.”

For the Lynx, Jaymeson VanderVelde won two consolation matches to keep wrestling in tomorrow’s consolation bracket. The junior being just one win away from being guaranteed a medal defeated Michael Dyett from Johnston with a pin in the second period and then bested Burlington’s Braxton Hutchinson by fall late in the second period.

“I get a chance to achieve my goal tomorrow,” VanderVelde said. “I just need to keep doing what I’m doing, and that should turn into some wins.”

Sophomore Jonathon Ryan (120) won his first consolation match over Dowling Catholic’s Airic Conn by a 3-1 decision but then lost his second consolation match. Junior Parker Herzog (138) and Senior Warren Summers (285) lost their first consolation match, thus ending their solid seasons.

While Summers will be graduating, Lynx coach Adam Manz is proud and excited to know this program will have some big core pieces.

“We’re still alive with one of our guys tomorrow,” Adam Manz said. It’s unfortunate for the others, but I hope this motivates them for next year. Obviously, Warren doesn’t have that opportunity, but I applaud him for his efforts and how he really came together at the end of the season.

“Jonathon Ryan I think is a very good wrestler, and I think we’re going to see a lot of good stuff from him in these next couple of years. With Parker Herzog, districts motivated him to do this this year, so hopefully, this motivates him to go even further next year. At the end of the day these guys are progressing, and I look forward to what these guys can do next season.”

The Class 3A tournament will resume tomorrow at 6 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.