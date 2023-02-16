CLASS 3A WRESTLING CLASS 3A WRESTLING: Photos from consolation rounds Austin Heinen Feb 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 Updated 58 sec ago 0 1 of 4 LEFT: Jayneson VanderVelde has his hand raised at 106 for CB Abraham Lincoln at the IHSAA 3A State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA on Thursday. PHOTO BY, TOM KNAPP Carter Schorsch, 113, Lewis Central, State Wrestling Tournament, 3A, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA, 23-2-15 Tom Knapp Jonathan Ryan, 120, CB Abraham Lincoln, State Wrestling Tournament, 3A, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA, 23-2-15 Tom Knapp Parker Herzog,138, CB Abraham Lincoln, State Wrestling Tournament, 3A, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA, 23-2-15 Tom Knapp Related to this story Most Popular CLASS 1A STATE WRESTLING: Eagles advance four to quarterfinals Day one of the Class 1A state wrestling tournament is in the books as seven area kids still have their hopes alive for a state title. BOYS WRESTLING: Local wrestlers punch their tickets to state in Oakland On a day where 28 wrestlers earned a spot in the 2023 Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament, 22 local athletes claimed a spot to wrestle… BOYS WRESTLING: Titans, Lynx, and Rams send wrestlers to state The Lewis Central Titans and Abraham Lincoln Lynx will send a combined eight wrestlers to next week’s state tournament in Des Moines after Sat… CLASS 3A STATE WRESTLING: Kammrad qualifies for quarter finals; Lynx and Titans battle at state CLASS 3A STATE WRESTLING: Kammrad qualifies for quarter finals; Lynx and Titans battle at state SWIMMING: Lewis Central with 3 finalists out of 11 qualifiers at state championships The Lewis Central Titans Swim Team competed in the IHSAA State Swimming Championship this weekend at the University of Iowa. Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Five Michael Jordan records that may never be broken Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish charity Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish charity Lando Norris ready to break F1 ban on political statements Lando Norris ready to break F1 ban on political statements Here's how much the winners and losers of the Super Bowl earn Here's how much the winners and losers of the Super Bowl earn