Cody medals at Clarinda Invite

Riverside sophomore Becca Cody earned a medal at the Clarinda cross country Invite on Tuesday, placing eighth with a time of 24 minutes, 13 seconds, to lead the Bulldogs.

Sophomore Mason McCready led the boys, running a 20:30 and placing 23rd. The boys placed sixth out of seven teams.

"Some things that stood out to me was the improvement in confidence and our times compared to our first meet at Abraham Lincoln," head coach Alex Oliver said. "Our girls' team all improve by a large chunk of time.

"This was a good meet for us and had some solid competition from some teams that we don't always get to race against. We are looking forward to getting recovered and ready for our meet on Saturday at Holstein."

Clarinda won the boys' race by edging out Nebraska City. Riley Blay from Nodaway Valley won the race with a time of 18:01.

The girls didn't have enough runners to score a team.

Clarinda also won the girls' portion of the meet, defeating Atlantic by two points. Atlantic's Ava Rush won the meet with a time of 20:52.

Riverside is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Holstein Country Club.

Girls Individual Standings