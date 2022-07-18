COLLEGE BASEBALL: Cougill takes over helm at Iowa Western

Ryan Cougill was announced as the eighth head baseball coach at Iowa Western on Monday after 10 years of leading Yavapai College in Arizona.

While coaching at Yavapai College, Cougill led the Roughriders to a record of 353-188-1 and back-to-back JUCO World Series appearances in 2015 and 2016; his team reached the pinnacle of division 1 junior college baseball in 2016 by winning the JUCO World Series 5-2 over San Jacinto College – North. The Roughriders defeated the Reivers 7-3 that year to reach the championship game.

"It's humbling and it's very exciting," Cougill said about taking over at Iowa Western. "It's also one where I'm in Arizona and I can't wait to get out to Iowa because we have some work to do. We're a month away. Really that's it. I'm a baseball coach and I'm just excited to be a baseball coach at Iowa Western.

"Probably the most exciting is when my wife and I flew out is all the tremendous support from leadership and the community. It's very apparent. Iowa Western does it right."

Before taking over at Yavapai, Cougill spent four years as an assistant with the Roughriders under Sky Smeltzer. Prior to that, Cougill coached as an assistant at New Mexico Junior College in 2008, Reed-Custer HS in Braidwood, Illinois in 2007, Joliet College in 2006, and Western Illinois University in 2005.

"We are excited to have Coach Cougill and his family join the Reiver Family." Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney said in a press release. "He has a strong winning background that will take the Reiver Baseball program to the next level with his previous coaching positions. We wanted a winner and that is what we got with Coach Cougill."

Cougill played baseball for hall of fame coach Wayne King at Joliet College from 2001-02, where he earned All-Conference honors in both his freshman and sophomore seasons. He then transferred to Western Illinois University where he played for the late Stan Hyman.

"I'm certainly not going to try to be any other coach," Cougill said. "We're going to be us. The first year we're going to have to coach to the players that we have. I think the style of baseball will be determined on the style of player. Usually the goal is to have different players to your offense. We've had some historically offensive clubs. It's a scoreboard for a reason. You're supposed to score. At the end of the day, when you get into the regional tournament and the district tournament it really comes down to pitching and defense. We'll need to be smart and intelligent and make good decisions defensively.

Cougill was named to the All-Mid-Continent Conference team in 2003 and 2004. Cougill left his mark at WIU finishing his career amongst the top of the record books in single-season hits, runs scored, and career batting average.

"I'm an Illinois boy at heart," Cougill said. "I grew up in Illinois. I remember driving across the state of Illinois and Iowa on I-80 with my father when I was younger to go to Omaha and the old Rosenblatt Stadium. I have a little bit of ties directly and indirectly with coach (Marc) Rardin. I got good feedback and good information from him. Really it's just the opportunity to continue or development ... with the resources and leadership at Iowa Western it's just really a dream job of mine."