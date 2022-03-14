COLLEGE BASEBALL: Iowa Western takes three from Muskegon

NJCAA Division I No. 10 Iowa Western baseball earned three wins over Muskegon Community College, defeating the Jayhawks twice on Sunday and once on Monday.

The Reivers won game one, 7-1, game two 11-1 and game three 11-2. The games were played at Bellevue West High School in Nebraska.

In the first game, The Reivers led 4-0 after the bottom of the first leading 5-0 after two and 7-1 after four.

Dayvin Johnson scored three runs and recorded two hits and Auggie Rasmussen and Trenton Harris recorded a pair of RBIs each.

Ernie Day earned the victory, pitching four innings where he allowed one run on two hits while striking out six batters.

Muskegon held Iowa Western scoreless for the first two innings in game two and even took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third.

But the lead didn't last for long with the Reivers scoring five in the bottom of the third and adding four more in the fifth.

Ryan Jeffery scored three runs and Marcus Heusohn and Clay Cutter tallied three hits each. Brant Hogue earned the victory, allowing one run on three hits while striking out eight over five innings of work.

Iowa Western finished the three-game sweep on Monday. After the Reivers scored a run in the first and second innings, the Jayhawks tied it up with a pair in the top of the fifth.

But the Reivers found their offense scoring three in the fifth, one in the sixth, two in the seventh and three in the ninth.

Noah Bush recorded four hits and two RBIs in the game and Daniel Contreras blasted a triple.

Jay Watson earned the win in his one inning of work.

Iowa Western is now 11-4 on the season and will be in action next at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Cloud County Community College.

Muskegon 000 100 0 -- 1 2 3

Iowa Western (11-4) 410 2000 X -- 7 7 0

Muskegon 001 000 00 -- 1 4 3

Iowa Western 005 041 01 -- 11 14 1

Muskegon 000 020 000 -- 2 4 1

Iowa Western 110 031 23X -- 11 13 1