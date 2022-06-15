COLLEGE BASEBALL: Rardin heads to Western Kentucky

After 20 years, 934 wins, 12 trips to the NJCAA JUCO World Series and three National Championships, Iowa Western head baseball coach Marc Rardin is moving on to the NCAA Division I level.

Western Kentucky University announced on Wednesday that they were hiring Rardin to fill the position.

In his time as the Reivers head coach, Rardin won 16 regular-season ICCAC conference title. Iowa Western became the first and still the only team from the northern district to win the JUCO World Series. They won the title in the 2010, 2012 and 2014. No other Division I junior college has won more games and more postseason titles.

“I would like to personally thank Coach Rardin for his years of service to Iowa Western and putting Iowa Western Baseball on the map as one of the top programs in the nation,” Iowa Western President Dan Kinney said in a press release. “We hate to see Coach Rardin leave but this is an amazing opportunity for not only him, but more importantly for his wife, Dawn, and their sons Tyler and Griffin, as they move closer to family. We wish him well and he will always be part of the Reiver family.”

“Marc has been part of Reiver Athletics Identity for a long time," Iowa Western Athletic Director Shane Larson said. "His work ethic and leadership within the athletics department will be greatly missed. However, we are all very excited for him and his family as they embark on this new adventure. I have greatly enjoyed working with Marc since I arrived to Iowa Western and I look forward to following his teams in the future. It is also very exciting to see NCAA Division I administrators acknowledging the high caliber of coaching that we here at Iowa Western. Marc is definitely one of the best baseball guys around. Todd Stewart and Western Kentucky have hit a home run with this hire."

Rardin leaves the program with a record of 934-252 record. He also also seen 141 of his players sign to play NCAA Division I baseball.