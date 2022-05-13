COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers advance to regional final

Iowa Western baseball is now just one win away from a regional championship after defeating Indian Hills 4-2 in Centerville.

Indian Hills score the opening run of the game in the top of the first, but the Reivers responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and never looked back.

The Warriors closed the fap to 3-2 in the second before Iowa Western scored an insurance run in the seventh.

All four runs scored in the first inning were unearned. Both teams scored one off a wild pitch and the Reivers scored two on a throwing error.

Indian Hills' run in the second came off an RBI single, but Iowa Western's Trenton Harris returned the favor with an RBI single of his own.

Iowa Western will play for the regional championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. against the winner of Marshalltown and Indian Hills. If the Reivers lose they'll play in a winner-take-all championship game at 4 p.m.