COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers dominate Spartans

NJCAA Division I No. 8 Iowa Western baseball defeated Southwestern 10-0 on Thursday night in the first game back at the newly renovated Doc Ross Field.

The Reivers took an early lead scoring three runs in the second inning before adding one in the fourth, three in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the eighth.

Iowa Western totaled 11 hits and held Southwestern to just four.

The victory was the fifth in the last six games for the Reivers, who are now 17-6.

The Spartans walked in the first fun of the game in the second inning, and Tye Wood singled in the next. Carter Wright singled in the final run of the second inning.

Noah Bush started the offense back up in the fourth with an RBI single, and Dayvin Johnson doubled in a pair of runs in the fifth. Wright singled in another run in the fifth to stretch the lead to 7-0. Johnson also hit a triple during the game.

Andrew Schroeder doubled in two runs in the sixth and hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Tyler Chadwick earned the win on the mound, pitching two innings where he allowed no hits, walked one batter and struck out two. Ryan Reyerson pitched two innings, allowing one hit and striking out five batters. In total, the Reivers truck out 13 batters.

The Reivers are in action next at 3 p.m. on Saturday for a doubleheader against Southeastern Community College.

Southwestern (3-21) 000 000 00 -- 0 4 3

Iowa Western (17-6) 030 132 01 -- 10 11 2