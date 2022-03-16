COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers down Thunderbirds

NJCAA Division I No. 10 Iowa Western Community College baseball extended its win streak to nine games on Tuesday with a 10-6 win at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas.

Iowa Western trailed by one run after the fifth inning but finished the game scoring five runs in two innings and holding Cloud County scoreless for the final four innings.

Marcus Heusohn captured the lead for the Reivers in the top of the sixth with a two-RBI double.

The Thunderbirds of Cloud City took an early lead in the third inning after Tom Poole blasted a three-run home run to take a 3-1 lead, but the Reivers tied the game after Alec Patino drove in two on a single and tied the game when Clay Cutter scored on a fielder’s choice.

The Thunderbirds captured the lead again in the bottom of the fifth, scoring on an error before Heusohn’s double gave the Reivers the lead.

The Reivers scored in the top of the sixth on an error, and Dayvin Johnson singled in a run in the seventh, stretching the lead to 9-5.

Iowa Western used nine different pitchers, with none pitching a full two innings. Grant Hubka earned the win pitching 1 2/3 innings on no-hit baseball. He struck out three batters and walked none.

Iowa Western is in action next at noon on Saturday at home against Iowa Lakes. They’ll play Ellsworth at 6 p.m. at home later that day.

Iowa Western (12-4) 010 133 200 — 10 12 5

Cloud County (16-6) 003 120 000 — 6 4 3