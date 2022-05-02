COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers drop three against Trojans

NJCAA Division I No. 9 Iowa Western baseball lost three of four games at North Iowa Area Community College on Sunday and Monday.

The Reivers won the first game 10-0, before falling 9-8 in game two, 9-2 in game three and 7-4 in game four.

In the first game, the Reivers scored three in the second, two in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Alec Patino, Noah Bush and Trenton Harris all hit home runs and pitcher Brant Hogue struck out seven batters, walked one batter and gave up three hits in five innings of work.

Bush led the team with three RBIs.

The Reivers committed eight errors over the next three games and gave up 30 hits.

Terrick Thompson had a three-RBI game in the fourth contest and had a home run.

Iowa Western is now 39-11 on the season and will be in action next at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at home in a doubleheader against Iowa Lakes Community College.