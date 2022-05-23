COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers falls in district championship

Iowa Western baseball needed to win just one of two games on Sunday in the NJCAA Division I Midwest District Championship at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Illinois.

The Reivers were not able to do that, falling to the hosts, Wabash Valley, in two consecutive games, 21-4 and 9-1.

The pair of losses ended the season for IWCC.

In the first game, Wabash led 2-1 after the first inning, 3-1 after the third and 6-4 after the fifth. They ended the game by scoring three in the seventh, two in the eighth and 10 in the ninth.

Carter Wright led the Reivers with two RBIs, Trenton Harris batted in one and Dylan Robertson finished with an RBI.

In game two, Wabash led 1-0 after the second inning before the Reivers tied it up in the bottom of the third.

Wabash pulled away, scoring two in the sixth, four in the seventh and two in the ninth.

Alec Patino, Daniel Contreras and Auggie Rasmussen all recorded hits in game two.

Iowa Western finishes the season with a 49-14 record.