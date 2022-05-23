 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers falls in district championship

  • 0
Iowa Western

Iowa Western baseball needed to win just one of two games on Sunday in the NJCAA Division I Midwest District Championship at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Illinois. 

The Reivers were not able to do that, falling to the hosts, Wabash Valley, in two consecutive games, 21-4 and 9-1. 

The pair of losses ended the season for IWCC. 

In the first game, Wabash led 2-1 after the first inning, 3-1 after the third and 6-4 after the fifth. They ended the game by scoring three in the seventh, two in the eighth and 10 in the ninth. 

Carter Wright led the Reivers with two RBIs, Trenton Harris batted in one and Dylan Robertson finished with an RBI. 

In game two, Wabash led 1-0 after the second inning before the Reivers tied it up in the bottom of the third. 

Wabash pulled away, scoring two in the sixth, four in the seventh and two in the ninth. 

Alec Patino, Daniel Contreras and Auggie Rasmussen all recorded hits in game two. 

People are also reading…

Iowa Western finishes the season with a 49-14 record. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

STATE TRACK: Titans strike gold

STATE TRACK: Titans strike gold

DES MOINES — It’s been 48 years since the last time Lewis Central boys track won a state championship in a relay. But, the wait is finally ove…

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert